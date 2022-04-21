Bangor Lacrosse Falls to Messalonskee 17-0 on Thursday [PHOTOS]
The Bangor Rams Boy's Lacrosse Team fell to the Messalonskee Eagles 17-0 on Thursday morning at Cameron Stadium on Thursday, April 21st.
Scoring for Messalonskee were
- Fegel 4 goals, 2 assists
- Rhys Bridges 3 goals, 4 assists
- LeClair 1 assist
- Crowell 2 goals
- Brady Brunelle 3 goals, 2 assists
- Bessey 1 goal
- Castner - 1 goal, 1 assist
- Bell - 2 goals
- Parent 1 goalRhy
Bangor is now 1-1. The Rams are back in action on Monday April 25th when they will play host to Brewer under the lights at Cameron Stadium at 7 p.m.
Messalonskee is now 3-0 and the Eagles have outscored their opponents 55-1 early in the season. They are at Camden Hills on Tuesday, April 26th at 4 p.m.
Check out the photos from the game.
Bangor-Messalonskee Lacrosse
