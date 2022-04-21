Bangor Lacrosse Falls to Messalonskee 17-0 on Thursday [PHOTOS]

The Bangor Rams Boy's Lacrosse Team fell to the Messalonskee Eagles 17-0 on Thursday morning at Cameron Stadium on Thursday, April 21st.

Scoring for Messalonskee were

Fegel 4 goals, 2 assists

Rhys Bridges 3 goals, 4 assists

LeClair 1 assist

Crowell 2 goals

Brady Brunelle 3 goals, 2 assists

Bessey 1 goal

Castner - 1 goal, 1 assist

Bell - 2 goals

Parent 1 goalRhy

Bangor is now 1-1. The Rams are back in action on Monday April 25th when they will play host to Brewer under the lights at Cameron Stadium at 7 p.m.

Messalonskee is now 3-0 and the Eagles have outscored their opponents 55-1 early in the season. They are at Camden Hills on Tuesday, April 26th at 4 p.m.

Check out the photos from the game.