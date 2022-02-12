Bangor Rams Are Runner-Ups in Class A Cheering, Monmouth Wins Class D
The Bangor Rams are the runner-ups in the Class A Cheering State Competition, while Monmouth Academy came in 1st in Class D. The winner of Class A was Lewiston. The State Cheering Competition took place Saturday, February 12th at the Augusta Civic Center.
Prior to the announcement of the Top 5 in Class D and Top 4 in Class A, the Maine Principal's Association awarded the Sportsmanship Banners. Winners were
- Class A North - A Tie between Windham and Skowhegan
- Class A South - Thornton Academy
- Class D - Penquis
The Top 5 teams in Class D were
- Monmouth Academy
- Bangor Christian
- Central Aroostook
- Penquis
- Schenck
The Top 4 teams in Class A were
- Lewiston
- Bangor
- Biddeford
- Oxford Hills
The Top 4 in each class are eligible to compete at the New England Cheering Championships at Worcester University in Worcester Connecticut on March 19.
Congratulations to all on a great season.
