Bangor Rams Are Runner-Ups in Class A Cheering, Monmouth Wins Class D

Photo Chris Popper

The Bangor Rams are the runner-ups in the Class A Cheering State Competition, while Monmouth Academy came in 1st in Class D. The winner of Class A was Lewiston. The State Cheering Competition took place Saturday, February 12th at the Augusta Civic Center.

Prior to the announcement of the Top 5 in Class D and Top 4 in Class A, the Maine Principal's Association awarded the Sportsmanship Banners. Winners were

  • Class A North - A Tie between Windham and Skowhegan
  • Class A South - Thornton Academy
  • Class D - Penquis

The Top 5 teams in Class D were

  1. Monmouth Academy
  2. Bangor Christian
  3. Central Aroostook
  4. Penquis
  5. Schenck

The Top 4 teams in Class A were

  1. Lewiston
  2. Bangor
  3. Biddeford
  4. Oxford Hills

The Top 4 in each class are eligible to compete at the New England Cheering Championships at Worcester University in Worcester Connecticut on March 19.

Congratulations to all on a great season.

