Bangor Rams Football 1st Day of Practice [PHOTOS]

The Bangor Football Team began double sessions on Monday August 15th on the start of the Fall Athletic Season. The Rams were practicing at Cameron Stadium from 9 to 11 a.m. and then back at it from 4 to 6 p.m. I was able to catch up with them during the afternoon session.

There were about 50 boys out for the 1st day of practice.

Bangor Football 2022 Schedule

Friday September 2 vs. Brewer 7 p.m.

Friday September 9 at Lewiston 7 p.m.

Friday September 16 at Lawrence 7 p.m.

Friday September 23 at Skowhegan 7 p.m.

Saturday October 1 at Thornton Academy 1:30 p.m.

Friday October 7 at Scarborough 7 p.m.

Friday October 14 vs Edward Little 7 p.m.

Friday October 21 at Sanford 7 p.m.

The Friday September 2nd and Friday October 14th games are scheduled to be streamed on Ticket TV

Check out the photos from the August 15th afternoon practice

Get our free mobile app