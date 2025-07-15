The 2025 Senior League East Regional returns to Mansfield Stadium in Bangor July 16-21.

This year there are 9 teams competing from Maine to Maryland. Here are the teams competing in the double elimination tournament.

Connecticut - Derby

Delaware - Millsboro

Maine - Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond

Maryland - Chesapeake City

Massachusetts - Oxford

New Jersey - Little Ferry/South Hackensack/Bogota

New York - Pine Bush

Pennsylvania - Dubois

Rhode Island - South Kingston

Wednesday - July 16

11 a.m. - Game 1 Pennsylvania vs. New York

2 p.m. - Game 2 Rhode Island vs. Massachusetts

5 p.m. - Game 3 Delaware vs. Maine

Thursday - July 17

11 a.m. - Game 4 New Jersey vs. Maryland

2 p.m. - Game 5 Connecticut vs. Winner Game 1

5 p.m. - Game 6 Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (Elimination Game)

Friday - July 18

10 a.m. - Game 7 Loser Game 4 vs. Loser Game 5 (Elimination Game)

1 p.m. - Game 8 Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 3 (Elimination Game)

4:30 p.m. - Game 9 Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

7:30 p.m. - Game 10 - Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

Saturday - July 19

11 a.m. - Game 11 Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 9 (Elimination Game)

2 p.m. - Game 12 Winner Game 8 vs. Loser Game 10 (Elimination Game)

5 p.m. - Game 13 Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10

Sunday July 20

1 p.m. - Game 14 - Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12 (Elimination Game)

4:30 p.m. - Game 15 - Winner Game 14 vs. Loser Game 13 (Elimination Game)

Monday July 21

1 p.m. - Game 16 - Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 15 (First Championship)

4:30 p.m. - Game 17 - Winner Game 16 vs. Loser Game 16 (If Necessary)

Thanks to Mike Brooker for the information.

