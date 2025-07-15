2025 Senior League East Regional at Mansfield Stadium [SCHEDULE]
The 2025 Senior League East Regional returns to Mansfield Stadium in Bangor July 16-21.
This year there are 9 teams competing from Maine to Maryland. Here are the teams competing in the double elimination tournament.
- Connecticut - Derby
- Delaware - Millsboro
- Maine - Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond
- Maryland - Chesapeake City
- Massachusetts - Oxford
- New Jersey - Little Ferry/South Hackensack/Bogota
- New York - Pine Bush
- Pennsylvania - Dubois
- Rhode Island - South Kingston
Wednesday - July 16
- 11 a.m. - Game 1 Pennsylvania vs. New York
- 2 p.m. - Game 2 Rhode Island vs. Massachusetts
- 5 p.m. - Game 3 Delaware vs. Maine
Thursday - July 17
- 11 a.m. - Game 4 New Jersey vs. Maryland
- 2 p.m. - Game 5 Connecticut vs. Winner Game 1
- 5 p.m. - Game 6 Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (Elimination Game)
Friday - July 18
- 10 a.m. - Game 7 Loser Game 4 vs. Loser Game 5 (Elimination Game)
- 1 p.m. - Game 8 Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 3 (Elimination Game)
- 4:30 p.m. - Game 9 Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3
- 7:30 p.m. - Game 10 - Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5
Saturday - July 19
- 11 a.m. - Game 11 Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 9 (Elimination Game)
- 2 p.m. - Game 12 Winner Game 8 vs. Loser Game 10 (Elimination Game)
- 5 p.m. - Game 13 Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10
Sunday July 20
- 1 p.m. - Game 14 - Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12 (Elimination Game)
- 4:30 p.m. - Game 15 - Winner Game 14 vs. Loser Game 13 (Elimination Game)
Monday July 21
- 1 p.m. - Game 16 - Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 15 (First Championship)
- 4:30 p.m. - Game 17 - Winner Game 16 vs. Loser Game 16 (If Necessary)
Thanks to Mike Brooker for the information.
Get our free mobile app
13 Things You Have To Do Every Summer In Maine
Any of these ideas willl make for the perfect Maine summer day!
Gallery Credit: Arlen Jameson