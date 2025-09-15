TICKET TV: John Bapst Crusaders Visit Hermon Hawks in Varsity Boys&#8217; Soccer

TICKET TV: John Bapst Crusaders Visit Hermon Hawks in Varsity Boys’ Soccer

Getty Images/Ticket

The John Bapst Crusaders visit the Hermon Hawks in varsity boys' soccer on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025.

The game will begin below at 6 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.

Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

MONDAY, 9/15/2025, 6:00PM, SOCCER - B, JOHN BAPST AT HERMON
TUESDAY, 9/16/2025, 6:00PM, SOCCER - B, BREWER AT BANGOR
THURSDAY, 9/18/2025, 6:00PM, SOCCER - G, JOHN BAPST AT HERMON
FRIDAY, 9/19/2025, 7:00PM, FOOTBALL, NOKOMIS AT BREWER
SATURDAY, 9/20/2025, 2:30PM, SOCCER - G, CAMDEN HILLS AT BANGOR
SATURDAY, 9/20/2025, 5:00PM, SOCCER - G, JOHN BAPST AT OLD TOWN
SATURDAY, 9/20/2025, 6:30PM, SOCCER - B, JOHN BAPST AT OLD TOWN

*subject to change

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players

To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, calculated using a proprietary formula. 

Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta

16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums

Pizza Burgers? Cotton Candy Burritos? Cannoli Nachos? It must be football season!

Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening

Filed Under: Hermon Hawks, John Bapst Crusaders
Categories: Articles, Boys Soccer, Exclusive Videos, High School Soccer, High School Sports, Ticket TV, Videos

More From 92.9 The Ticket