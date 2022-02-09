Best Super Bowl Food – Semifinals [Poll]

Quarterfinal results:

1. Nachos def. 8. Salsa and Chips, 69%-31%.

2. Chicken Wings def. 7. Fried Pickles, 80%-20%.

6. Pizza def. 3. Buffalo Chicken Dip, 67%-33%.

5. Meatballs def. 4. Potato Skins, 71%-29%.

The top-two seeds have made it through to the semifinals and are joined by a pair of underdogs.

Nachos and chicken wings have stood firm as timeless classics, proving they belong as a centerpiece to any great party. Joining them on the table is pizza and meatballs following convincing wins in the quarterfinals.

You can't go wrong with any of the remaining options, but which one are you reaching for first?