Best Thanksgiving Side Dish Tournament [Poll]

Side dish /ˈsīd ˌdiSH/

noun a dish served as subsidiary to the main one.

When it comes to a Thanksgiving meal, it's pretty universally understood that side dishes are the best things on the table.

After pouring hours of research into the topic and scouring various polls, surveys and articles from every corner of the web, I feel pretty confident that the eight-best Thanksgiving side dishes are represented in this year's tournament.

Here's one thing to keep in mind: as the definition above suggests, or rather defines, a side dish is something that is served on its own on the table, scooped out and placed on your plate as its own entity, not a condiment or complimentary item for another piece of food. For this reason, gravy is not listed as one of the top eight sides for Thanksgiving because I don't know about you, but I've never seen someone sitting at the table shoveling spoonful's of gravy into their mouth. It's applied to the turkey, potatoes, or whatever else one may choose, but it's not a dish on its own.

Now that we have that out of the way, here are the matchups (based on the most commonly voted upon items in the majority of lists that Google turns up):