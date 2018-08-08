Boston Bash Boys [VIDEO]

The Red Sox and Blue Jays were wrapped up in a pitcher's duel for eight innings and then a slugfest broke out. In 10 innings, the Sox won it 10-7.

Trailing 3-1 in the 8th, J.D. Martinez hits a three-run home run to give the Sox their first lead.

The Jays got back a run in the their 8th inning and then tied the game with a Justin Smoak homer off Craig Kimbrel in the 9th.

Bring on the 10th inning. That's when Mitch Moreland ripped a three-run homer. And, Jackie Bradley Jr. added a two-run shot.

Toronto did come back with two runs in the bottom of the 10th but the Sox held on for the victory.

It is win #80 for the Sox (80-34). Kimbreal blew the save but got credit for the win.

Martinez and Moreland both had four RBI.

