The York Wildcats visit the Hampden Academy Broncos in varsity football on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026.

The game begins below at 2 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.

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Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

MONDAY 10/19/26 6:00PM SOCCER - B JOHN BAPST AT FOXCROFT

TUESDAY 10/20/26 4:00PM SOCCER – B ELLSWORTH AT HERMON

TUESDAY 10/20/26 6:00PM SOCCER – G ELLSWORTH AT HERMON

FRIDAY 10/23/26 6:00PM FOOTBALL FOXCROFT AT BREWER

FRIDAY 10/23/26 7:00PM FOOTBALL LEAVITT AT HERMON

SATURDAY 10/24/26 2:00PM FOOTBALL YORK AT HAMPDEN

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