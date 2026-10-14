It's a new era in Boston following the offseason trade of Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers. Only a few pieces remain from the core of the Celtics 2023-24 championship team. And there are lots of questions surrounding how this new version of the team will look without the homegrown tandem of Brown and Tatum that literally grew into the pillars of the franchise. Mazzulla has proven an ability to get the best out of what he has to work with, as evidenced in how the team played without Tatum last season as he recovered from rupturing his right Achilles tendon 17 months ago. But this may be the biggest test of Mazzulla's tenure as he looks to not only integrate new pieces, but make adjustments to an offense that has previously relied so heavily on 3-point shooting.

Last season: 58-26, lost to Philadelphia in first round of playoffs.

COACH: Joe Mazzulla (5th season, 238-90).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 20 at Detroit.

DEPARTURES: F Jaylen Brown, C Nikola Vucevic, F Anfernee Simons.

ADDITIONS: F Paul George, C Mitchell Robinson, G Mike Conley Jr.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: It starts with Tatum, who looks to be fully back to himself physically after rehabiliation from his surgery caused him to miss all but 16 regular season games and then Game 7 of their playoff loss to the 76ers because of a knee stiffness. George also enters the season healthy and at age 36 is poised to build off his strong playoff performance with the 76ers last season. Robinson’s presence brings an instant upgrade in rim protection, while also giving this group some great depth and options at center. Neemias Queta will likely remain the starter, but with plenty of support from both Robinson and Luka Garza.

The not-so-good: Brown’s departure breaks up the dynamic between he and Tatum that worked so well for nine seasons and eventually netted Boston its 18th NBA title. George says he’s more than willing to yield to Tatum, but that will put the weight on Tatum’s shoulders to carry the team, a burden he hasn’t had to bear alone yet during his career.

Players to watch

Derrick White has tweaked the mechanics of his shot after a rough shooting year and will get more opportunities with Brown gone. Payton Pritchard started a career-high 50 games and average career bests in points (17.0), assists (5.2) and rebounds (3.9) last season coming off winning NBA Sixth Man of the Year honors in 2024-25. Last season also showed that he plays better coming off the bench, a role he’s expected to remain in barring injuries. Hugo Gonzalez also looks more skilled and comfortable at the NBA level as he prepares for Year 2.

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