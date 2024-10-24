Boy’s Soccer Class A, Class B, Class C, Class D and 8-Person Tourney Field Set

The regular season for Boy's Soccer has concluded and now it's on to the playoffs. The Maine Principal's Association has announced the final Tournament Seedings for Class A, Class B, Class C, Class D and 8-Person Class

Best of luck to everyone in the Tournament

Class A North

The Top 8 Teams will meet in the Quarterfinals

#1 Camden Hills 12-1-1 vs. #8 Messalonskee 6-8-0

#2 Lewiston 11-2-1 vs. #7 Bangor 6-8-0

#3 Brunswick 11-3-0 vs. #6 Hampden Academy 7-6-1

#4 Mt. Ararat 8-5-1 vs. #5 Edward Little 8-5-1

Class A South

The Top 12 Teams make the playoffs with the Top 4 Teams earning byes in the prelim round.

#1 Windham 11-1-2

#2 Falmouth 11-2-1

#3 Scarborough 12-1-1

#4 Portland 11-2-1

#5 Gorham 9-4-1 vs. #12 Cheverus 5-9-0

#6 Deering 7-6-1 vs. #11 Marshwood 5-8-1

#7 Biddeford 9-5-0 vs. #10 Westbrook 6-6-2

#8 Kennebunk 8-5-1 vs. #8 South Portland 7-6-1

Class B North

The Top 12 Teams make the playoffs with the Top 4 Teams earning byes in the prelim round.

#1 John Bapst 13-1-0

#2 Medomak Valley 8-2-4

#3 Caribou 9-3-2

#4 Waterville 13-1-0

#5 Ellsworth 11-3-0 vs. #12 Cony 4-9-1

#6 Gardiner 10-4-0 vs. #11 Winslow 7-7-0

#7 Oceanside 8-4-2 vs. #10 Erskine Academy 3-10-1

#8 Presque Isle 8-6-0 vs. #9 MDI 3-7-4

Class B South

The Top 10 Teams make the playoffs with the Top 6 teams earning a bye in the prelims

#1 Greely 13-0-1

#2 Yarmouth 11-1-2

#3 Morse 11-1-2

#4 Cape Elizabeth 9-4-1

#5 Lincoln Academy 8-4-2

#6 York 7-6-1

#7 Gray-New Gloucester 6-6-2 vs. #10 Freeport 3-10-1

#8 Fryeburg Academy 7-6-1 vs. #9 Poland 6-8-0

Class C North

The Top 8 Teams make the playoffs with them all playing in the Quarterfinals

#1 Mount View 14-0 vs. #8 Sumner 5-9-0

#2 GSA 11-2-1 vs. #7 Foxcroft Academy 8-6-0

#3 Orono 11-3-0 vs. #6 Central 8-60

#4 Washington Academy 10-3-1 vs. #5 Fort Kent 6-6-2

Class C South

The Top 8 Teams make the playoffs with them all playing in the Quarterfinals

#1 Hall-Dale vs. #8 Mountain Valley 0-11-3

#2 Traip Academy 10-4-0 vs. #7 Maranacook 4-9-1

#3 Mount Abram 10-4-0 vs. #6 Winthrop 4-7-3

#4 North Yarmouth Academy 8-5-1 vs. #5 Waynflete 6-7-1

Class D North

The Top 12 Teams make the playoffs with the Top 4 Teams earning byes in the prelim round.

#1 Bangor Christian 13-1-0

#2 Madawaska 9-1-4

#3 Fort Fairfield 11-2-1

#4 Easton 10-3-1

#5 Katahdin 8-5-1 vs. #12 Central Aroostook 3-10-1

#6 Machias 8-4-0 vs. #11 Hodgdon 6-7-1

#7 Lee Academy 8-6-0 vs. #10 Penobscot Valley 4-9-1

#8 Wisdom 7-6-1 vs. #9 Woodland 5-9-0

Class D South

All 5 Teams make the playoffs with the Top 3 teams having a bye

#1 Richmond 13-1-0

#2 Monmouth Academy 11-2-1

#3 Buckfield 4-6-4

#4 St. Dominic 5-8-1 vs. #5 Isleboro 5-7-0

8-Person North

The Top 8 Teams will meet in the Quarterfinals

#1 Calais 13-1-0 vs. #8 Ashland 5-6-1

#2 Piscataquis 10-3-1 vs. #7 Shead 7-7-0

#3 Mattanawcook Academy 8-6-0 vs. #6 Southern Aroostook 7-6-0

#4 Schenck 9-5-0 vs. #5 Dexter 6-7-1

8-person South

The Top 8 Teams will meet in the Quarterfinals

#1 Carrabec 11-2-1 vs. #8 Spruce Mountain 4-10-0

#2 Greenville 12-2-0 vs. Rangeley 5-9-0

#3 Pine Tree Academy 12-2-0 vs. #6 Valley 4-10-0

#4 Telstar 11-2-1 vs. #5 Temple

You can vote for the Week 7 High School Athlete of the Week through Thursday night, October 24th at 11:59 p.m. HERE

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 8 for the week October 21st- October 26th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 27th, with voting taking place October 28th-31st with the winner of Week 8 being announced on November 1st.

Get our free mobile app