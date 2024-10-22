Voting is Open for the Week 7 High School Athlete of the Week [POLL]

Voting is now open for the Week 7 High School Athlete of the Week for performances October 14th-19th.

Voting will remain open through Thursday October 24th at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner on Friday, October 25th. They will join Payton Guerrett from the Hermon Girl's Soccer Team, the Week 6 Winner, Seth Bowden from Nokomis Football, the Week 5 Winner, Jackson Faulkingham from the Belfast Foortball Team, the Week 4 Winner, Reed Pambianco from the GSA Boy's Soccer Team, the Week 3 Winner, Nathan Baker from the Old Town High School Golf Team, the Week 2 Winner and Kal Laslie from the Ellsworth Boy's Soccer Team who was the Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week.

Here are this week's nominees

Ben Arsenault - Orono Boy's Cross Country finished 1st in the PVC Small School Championships with a time of 16:56.89

Elizabeth Boles - Ellsworth Girl's Soccer had a pair of goals and 3 assists in Ellsworth's 8-0 mercy-rule shortened win over Caribou.

Emily Caulkins - Bangor Girl's Soccer . The sophomore goalkeeper was in net for the 8-0 shutout over John Bapst and 4-3 win over Brunswick.

Tim Collins - Hampden Academy Boy's Cross Country finished 1st in the KVAC Class A Championship with a time of 16:53.50

Addison Elliott - Hampden Academy Girl's Cross Country finished 1st in the KVAC Class A Championship with a time of 20:23.60

Isaiah Ervin - Houlton Football . He ran the ball 30 times for 403 yards and went 8-10 passing for 129 yards and 1 touchdown. He had 15 tackles and 1 interception on defense.

Teanne Ewings - Houlton Girl's Cross Country - Finished 1st in the PVC Small School Championship with a time of 18:25.75

Max Fitch - Mattanawcook Academy Boy's Soccer . The freshman had a hat-trick in their home game against Ashland on October 17th and against Schenck and has 28 goals this season.

Gage Folsom - Houlton Football . Gage led the defense with 10 tackles, 3 sacks, and 1 Fumble Recovery. He also helped out on offense with 1 rush for 12 yards and a TD and 2 receptions for 49 yards scoring 1 TD and 1 PAT.

Griffin Merrill - John Bapst Boy's Cross Country finished 1st in the PVC Large School Championships with a time of 16:58.02

Ripley Strout - Ellsworth Football. Carried the ball 12 times for 354 yards and scored 7 touchdowns on the ground. He caught the ball twice for 17 yards and 1 touchdown. On defense he had 8 solo tackles.

Amelia Vandongen - MDI Girl's Cross Country finished 1st in the PVC Large School Championship with a time of 19:22.66

Please vote below. Voting remains open through Thursday night, October 24th at 11:59 p.m.

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 8 for the week October 21st- October 26th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 27th, with voting taking place October 28th-31st with the winner of Week 8 being announced on November 1st.

