Brady Breaks Passing TD Record As Pats Get Blown Out

On a day the New England Patriots suffered their worst home loss under Bill Belichick, 33-6, at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, Tom Brady eviscerated the Las Vegas Raiders with 369 passing yards and four touchdowns through the air, plus one on the ground in Tampa Bay's 45-20 win.

The four passing scores upped Brady's career total to 559, one better than Drew Brees, who tossed his 557th and 558th career TD's earlier Sunday afternoon. The two will continue their back-and-forth effort for the all-time record, but for the time being, it's Brady who sits atop.

Meanwhile in Foxboro, the Patriots' QB's combined for 15-25 passing, for 147 yards and four interceptions. Cam Newton (9-15/98yds/3int) was benched in the third quarter, while Jarrett Stidham (6-10/64yds/1int) offered little in relief.

Newton now has just 969 passing yards, 2 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in five games this season. Stidham, on the other hand, is approaching Nathan Peterman territory, as the 2nd-year QB has been picked off on 4-of-27 career attempts.

And just in case watching Brady shine while the Pats limped to defeat wasn't enough, there was the constant reminder of seeing Brady's one-time heir apparent Jimmy Garappolo control the Niners' offense on the other side of the ball.

To this point in the season, Patriots' QB's (Newton, Stidham and Brian Hoyer) have combined for 1208yds/3td/11int.

Tom Brady has passed for 1910yds/18td/4int.

That is all.