Brayan Bello and Boston Red Sox agree to a $55 million, 6-year contract

Young right-hander Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox agreed Thursday to a $55 million, six-year contract.

Bello's deal includes a $21 million team option for 2030 with a $1 million buyout that if exercised would make the agreement worth $75 million over seven seasons.

Bello turns 25 in May and was signed by the Red Sox from the Dominican Republic in 2017 for $28,000.

He would have been eligible for arbitration after the 2025 season and for free agency following the 2028 season. He had a $729,500 salary last year and, absent the long-term deal, likely would have received about $750,000 this season.

Bello was 12-11 with a 4.24 ERA in 28 starts last year for the last-place Red Sox, averaging 95.5 mph with his four-seam fastball. His fastball velocity was 97.7 mph in 2022, when he went 2-8 with a 4.71 ERA in 11 starts and two relief appearances.

He is part of a projected rotation that includes Nick Pivetta, Kutter Crawford, Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock.

Boston signed free agent Lucas Giolito to a $38.5 million, two-year contract, but the 29-year-old right-hander likely will need Tommy John surgery for the second time.