The Brewer Witches and Oxford Hills Boy's Soccer Teams played to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday evening, September 7th at Doyle Field in Brewer

Brewer led 1-0 at the half thanks to a goal from Jed Gilpatrick.

Oxford Hills evened the score late in the 2nd Half with a goal from Andrew Merrill

Brewer is back in action at Hampden Academy on Thursday, September 9th at 6 p.m.