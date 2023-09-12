TICKET TV: Brewer Witches Visit Bangor Rams in Boys’ Varsity Soccer
The Brewer Witches visit the Bangor Rams in boys' varsity soccer on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.
The game is scheduled for 6 p.m., frm Cameron Stadium in Bangor. You may watch the game below. After the live broadcast, a replay will be posted.
Here's this week's Ticket TV Schedule:*
Wednesday, Sept. 13, 6pm, Girls Soccer: Hampden @ Hermon
Thursday, Sept. 14, 6 pm, Girls Soccer: John Bapst @ Bangor
Thursday, Sept. 14, 8 pm, Boys Soccer: John Bapst @ Bangor
Friday, Sept. 15, 7 pm Football: Medomak Valley @ Brewer
Friday, Sept. 15, 7 pm Football: Skowhegan @ Bangor
Saturday, Sept. 16, 1 pm Boys Soccer: Bucksport @ Orono
*Subject to change
To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here.
