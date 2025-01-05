Brewer Boys Remain Undefeated Beating Lawrence 63-48 Saturday [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

In a game broadcast on Ticket TV,  the Brewer Witches beat the Lawrence Bulldogs 63-48 on Saturday, January 4th to remain undefeated for the season.

Brewer jumped out to an 11-2 lead in the 1st Quarter and then used a 21-8 2nd Quarter to take a 32-10 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches led 50-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer was led by Charlie Brydges with a game-high 19 points and 5 3-pointers. Oli Higgins had 12 points and Jake Perry had a 11 points including a 3-pointer. Steven Young had a 3-pointer as well. Brewer was 4-10 from the free throw line.

Lawrence was led by Keegan Littlefield with 12 points including 2 3-pointers. Leighton Bradford had 11 points. Trevor Pellegrin had 2 3-pointera and Cole Quirion, Preston Roy and Brayden Davidson each had a 3-pointer. The Bulldogs were 3-3 from the free throw line.

Brewer is now 10-0 on the season. They will host Hampden Academy on Tuesday, January 7th at 6:30 p.m.

Lawrence is now 0-8. They will play at Skowhegan on Tuesday, January 7th at 7:30 p.m.

Here are the stats from the game

:Line Score

1234T
Lawrence Boys28152348
Brewer Boys1121181363

 

Box Score

Lawrence

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Cole Quirion721--
Preston Roy511--
Leighton Bradford114-33
Dawson Moore0----
Keegan Littlefield1232--
Trevor Pellegrin6-2--
Anthony Almadio0----
Miles Provost0----
Landon Mansfield0----
Ryder Provost21---
Brady Richards21---
Brayden Davidson3-1--
TOTALS4812733

Brewer

NamePTS3PMFTMFTA
Jake Perry111--
Steven Young91-1
Charlie Brydges195--
Jack Robertson0---
Isaac Johnson0---
Owen Fullerton7-14
Eli Wall2---
Anderson Clifford0---
Oli Higgins12-23
Cody Hews0---
Jackson Jankoski3-12
TOTALS637410
Categories: Boys Basketball, High School Basketball

