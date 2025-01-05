Brewer Boys Remain Undefeated Beating Lawrence 63-48 Saturday [STATS]
In a game broadcast on Ticket TV, the Brewer Witches beat the Lawrence Bulldogs 63-48 on Saturday, January 4th to remain undefeated for the season.
Brewer jumped out to an 11-2 lead in the 1st Quarter and then used a 21-8 2nd Quarter to take a 32-10 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches led 50-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Brewer was led by Charlie Brydges with a game-high 19 points and 5 3-pointers. Oli Higgins had 12 points and Jake Perry had a 11 points including a 3-pointer. Steven Young had a 3-pointer as well. Brewer was 4-10 from the free throw line.
Lawrence was led by Keegan Littlefield with 12 points including 2 3-pointers. Leighton Bradford had 11 points. Trevor Pellegrin had 2 3-pointera and Cole Quirion, Preston Roy and Brayden Davidson each had a 3-pointer. The Bulldogs were 3-3 from the free throw line.
Brewer is now 10-0 on the season. They will host Hampden Academy on Tuesday, January 7th at 6:30 p.m.
Lawrence is now 0-8. They will play at Skowhegan on Tuesday, January 7th at 7:30 p.m.
Here are the stats from the game
:Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Lawrence Boys
|2
|8
|15
|23
|48
|Brewer Boys
|11
|21
|18
|13
|63
Box Score
Lawrence
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Cole Quirion
|7
|2
|1
|-
|-
|Preston Roy
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Leighton Bradford
|11
|4
|-
|3
|3
|Dawson Moore
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Keegan Littlefield
|12
|3
|2
|-
|-
|Trevor Pellegrin
|6
|-
|2
|-
|-
|Anthony Almadio
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Miles Provost
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Landon Mansfield
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ryder Provost
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Brady Richards
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Brayden Davidson
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|48
|12
|7
|3
|3
Brewer
|Name
|PTS
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Jake Perry
|11
|1
|-
|-
|Steven Young
|9
|1
|-
|1
|Charlie Brydges
|19
|5
|-
|-
|Jack Robertson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Isaac Johnson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Owen Fullerton
|7
|-
|1
|4
|Eli Wall
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Anderson Clifford
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Oli Higgins
|12
|-
|2
|3
|Cody Hews
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Jackson Jankoski
|3
|-
|1
|2
|TOTALS
|63
|7
|4
|10
