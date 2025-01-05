Brewer Boys Remain Undefeated Beating Lawrence 63-48 Saturday [STATS]

In a game broadcast on Ticket TV, the Brewer Witches beat the Lawrence Bulldogs 63-48 on Saturday, January 4th to remain undefeated for the season.

Brewer jumped out to an 11-2 lead in the 1st Quarter and then used a 21-8 2nd Quarter to take a 32-10 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches led 50-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer was led by Charlie Brydges with a game-high 19 points and 5 3-pointers. Oli Higgins had 12 points and Jake Perry had a 11 points including a 3-pointer. Steven Young had a 3-pointer as well. Brewer was 4-10 from the free throw line.

Lawrence was led by Keegan Littlefield with 12 points including 2 3-pointers. Leighton Bradford had 11 points. Trevor Pellegrin had 2 3-pointera and Cole Quirion, Preston Roy and Brayden Davidson each had a 3-pointer. The Bulldogs were 3-3 from the free throw line.

Brewer is now 10-0 on the season. They will host Hampden Academy on Tuesday, January 7th at 6:30 p.m.

Lawrence is now 0-8. They will play at Skowhegan on Tuesday, January 7th at 7:30 p.m.

Here are the stats from the game

:Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Lawrence Boys 2 8 15 23 48 Brewer Boys 11 21 18 13 63

Box Score

Lawrence

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Cole Quirion 7 2 1 - - Preston Roy 5 1 1 - - Leighton Bradford 11 4 - 3 3 Dawson Moore 0 - - - - Keegan Littlefield 12 3 2 - - Trevor Pellegrin 6 - 2 - - Anthony Almadio 0 - - - - Miles Provost 0 - - - - Landon Mansfield 0 - - - - Ryder Provost 2 1 - - - Brady Richards 2 1 - - - Brayden Davidson 3 - 1 - - TOTALS 48 12 7 3 3

Brewer

Name PTS 3PM FTM FTA Jake Perry 11 1 - - Steven Young 9 1 - 1 Charlie Brydges 19 5 - - Jack Robertson 0 - - - Isaac Johnson 0 - - - Owen Fullerton 7 - 1 4 Eli Wall 2 - - - Anderson Clifford 0 - - - Oli Higgins 12 - 2 3 Cody Hews 0 - - - Jackson Jankoski 3 - 1 2 TOTALS 63 7 4 10

