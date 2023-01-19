Brewer Boys Survive Overtime Beat Nokomis 65-61 to Remain Undefeated [STATS]

It took an extra 4 minutes but the Brewer Witches Boys Basketball Team beat the Nokomis Warriors 65-61 in Newport on Thursday, January 19th to remain undefeated.

Nokomis led 17-15 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 30-25 at the end of the 1st Half. The Warrios were up 41-39 in the 3rd Quarter. But in the 4th Quarter Brock Flagg poured in 11 points and then in the overtime the Witches went 5-8 from the free throw line to come away with the hard-fought win.

Brewer was led by Brock Flagg with 24 points. Brady Saunders had 16 points including 2 3-pointers. Ryder Goodwin had 13 points. Evan Nadeau hit a 3-pointer. The Witches were 12-16 from the free throw line.

Nokomis was led by Grady Hartsgrove who had 20 points including 2 3-pointers. Madden White added 19 points with 2 3-pointers. Dawson Townsend had 2 3's and Alex Grant had a 3-pointer. The Witches were 2-5 from the free throw line.

Brewer is 10-0 and will play at Messalonskee on Saturday, January 21st at 1 p.m.

Nokomis is 7-5 and will play at Erskine Academy on Saturday, January 21st at 1 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 OT1 T Brewer Boys 15 10 14 15 11 65 Nokomis Boys 17 13 11 13 7 61

Box Score

Brewer

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Evan Nadeau 4 - 1 1 2 Braden Carr 0 - - - - Charlie Brydes 0 - - - - Cayen Philbrick 0 - - - - Brady Saunders 16 4 2 2 2 Aiden Davis 0 - - - - Owen Fullerton 0 - - - - Cole Harriman 0 - - - - Ryder Goodwin 13 5 - 3 4 Brock Flagg 24 10 - 4 4 Cameron Hughes 4 2 - - - Jake Perry 0 - - - - Titus Philbrook 0 - - - - Steven Young 4 1 - 2 4 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 65 22 3 12 16

