Brewer Boys Survive Overtime Beat Nokomis 65-61 to Remain Undefeated [STATS]

Brewer Boys Survive Overtime Beat Nokomis 65-61 to Remain Undefeated [STATS]

Photo Bonnie Popper

It took an extra 4 minutes but the Brewer Witches Boys Basketball Team beat the Nokomis Warriors 65-61 in Newport on Thursday, January 19th to remain undefeated.

Nokomis led 17-15 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 30-25 at the end of the 1st Half. The Warrios were up 41-39 in the 3rd Quarter. But in the 4th Quarter Brock Flagg poured in 11 points and then in the overtime the Witches went 5-8 from the free throw line to come away with the hard-fought win.

Brewer was led by Brock Flagg with 24 points. Brady Saunders had 16 points including 2 3-pointers. Ryder Goodwin had 13 points. Evan Nadeau hit a 3-pointer. The Witches were 12-16 from the free throw line.

Nokomis was led by Grady Hartsgrove who had 20 points including 2 3-pointers. Madden White added 19 points with 2 3-pointers. Dawson Townsend had 2 3's and Alex Grant had a 3-pointer. The Witches were 2-5 from the free throw line.

Brewer is 10-0 and will play at Messalonskee on Saturday, January 21st at 1 p.m.

Nokomis is 7-5 and will play at Erskine Academy on Saturday, January 21st at 1 p.m.

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 7 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games January 15-21 need to be received by January 23rd. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Basketball,  Hockey, Swimming, Indoor Track and Field, and Wrestling results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. You can even text the photo of the scoresheets to 207-469-8660

Line Score

1234OT1T
Brewer Boys151014151165
Nokomis Boys17131113761

 

Box Score 

Brewer

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Evan Nadeau4-112
Braden Carr0----
Charlie Brydes0----
Cayen Philbrick0----
Brady Saunders164222
Aiden Davis0----
Owen Fullerton0----
Cole Harriman0----
Ryder Goodwin135-34
Brock Flagg2410-44
Cameron Hughes42---
Jake Perry0----
Titus Philbrook0----
Steven Young41-24
TEAM0----
TOTALS652231216

Nokomis

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Owen Sides0----
Alex Grant511--
Jeff Carr0----
Dawson Townsend91212
Owen Buck0----
Grady Hartsgrove2072-1
Connor Sides84--
Seth Bowden0----
Madden White196212
TEAM0----
TOTALS6119725
Categories: Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket