Week 5 Big East Basketball Players of the Week

Congratulations to Old Town's Saige Evans and MDI's Kadin Reed who were respectively named Week 5 Big East Girls and Boys Players of the Week by the Big East Coaches.

Evans played in 3 games and had 46 points while ripping down 36 rebounds and dished out 5 assists.

Reed played in 2 games and had 40 points, ripping down 16 rebounds while dishing out 4 assists. He had 2 blocks and 6 steals and 8 3-pointers.

Previous Big East Players of the Week

Week 1 - Mollie Gray - MDI and Chance Mercier - Ellsworth

Week 2 - Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth and Isaiah Ervin - Houlton

Week 3 - Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth and Chance Mercier - Ellsworth

Week 4 - Madelyn Deprey - Caribou and Malachi Cummings - Presque Isle