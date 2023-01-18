Old Town Girls Escape with Win – Beat MDI 41-37 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The Old Town Girls Basketball Team remained unbeaten, escaping with a 41-37 win over the MDI Trojans on Wednesday night, January 18th in Bar Harbor.
The Coyotes led 11-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter. MDI outscored Old Town 10-8 in the 2nd Quarter to cut the lead to 19-16 at the end of the 1st Half. Mollie Gray's 3-pointer from the left wing with no time left in the 3rd Quarter made the score 31-31. In the 4th Quarter, Old Town led 39-37 when MDI was forced to foul with 3 seconds left, and Saige Evans sank the 1 and 1 to give the Coyotes the win.
MDI was led by Mollie Gray with a game-high 20 points including 4 3-pointers. Sophia Brophy had 11 points. The Trojans were 1-2 from the free throw line.
Old Town was led by Taylor Loring with 18 points, including 4 3-pointers. Saige Evans had 17 points. The Coyotes were 5-9 from the free throw line.
MDI is now 5-5. The Trojans will play host to Winslow on Saturday, January 21st at 4:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device with the pregame starting at 4:15 p.m.
Old Town is now 13-0. They play at MCI on Saturday, January 21st at 2:30 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Old Town Girls
|11
|8
|12
|10
|41
|MDI Girls
|6
|10
|15
|6
|37
Box Score
Old Town
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Taylor Madden
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Taylor Loring
|18
|3
|4
|-
|1
|Lexi Thibodeau
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Haylie Madden
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Makayla Emerson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Eliabeth Magoon
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Saige Evans
|17
|7
|-
|3
|4
|Alexis Degrasse
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Logan Gardner
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gabrielle Cody
|6
|2
|-
|2
|4
|Danica Brown
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Karina Dumond
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Izabella Damboise
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|41
|12
|4
|5
|9
MDI
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Mia Shaw
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nora Paulsen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kelsea Noyes
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mallory Dunbar
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lexi Tozier
|4
|2
|-
|-
|1
|Emma Simard
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Soren Hopkins-Goff
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mollie Gray
|20
|4
|4
|-
|-
|Sophia Brophy
|11
|5
|-
|1
|1
|Lily Norwood
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alexsandra Hanley
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|37
|12
|4
|1
|2
Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!
MDI-Old Town Girls Basketball