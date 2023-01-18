Old Town Girls Escape with Win – Beat MDI 41-37 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The Old Town Girls Basketball Team remained unbeaten, escaping with a 41-37 win over the MDI Trojans on Wednesday night, January 18th in Bar Harbor.

The Coyotes led 11-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter. MDI outscored Old Town 10-8 in the 2nd Quarter to cut the lead to 19-16 at the end of the 1st Half. Mollie Gray's 3-pointer from the left wing with no time left in the 3rd Quarter made the score 31-31. In the 4th Quarter, Old Town led 39-37 when MDI was forced to foul with 3 seconds left, and Saige Evans sank the 1 and 1 to give the Coyotes the win.

MDI was led by Mollie Gray with a game-high 20 points including 4 3-pointers. Sophia Brophy had 11 points. The Trojans were 1-2 from the free throw line.

Old Town was led by Taylor Loring with 18 points, including 4 3-pointers. Saige Evans had 17 points. The Coyotes were 5-9 from the free throw line.

MDI is now 5-5. The Trojans will play host to Winslow on Saturday, January 21st at 4:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device with the pregame starting at 4:15 p.m.

Old Town is now 13-0. They play at MCI on Saturday, January 21st at 2:30 p.m.

Chris Ford, a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team, a longtime NBA coach and the player credited with scoring the league's first 3-point basket, has died, his family announced Wednesday in a statement. He was 74.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Old Town Girls 11 8 12 10 41 MDI Girls 6 10 15 6 37

Box Score

Old Town

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Taylor Madden 0 - - - - Taylor Loring 18 3 4 - 1 Lexi Thibodeau 0 - - - - Haylie Madden 0 - - - - Makayla Emerson 0 - - - - Eliabeth Magoon 0 - - - - Saige Evans 17 7 - 3 4 Alexis Degrasse 0 - - - - Logan Gardner 0 - - - - Gabrielle Cody 6 2 - 2 4 Danica Brown 0 - - - - Karina Dumond 0 - - - - Izabella Damboise 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 41 12 4 5 9

MDI

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Mia Shaw 0 - - - - Nora Paulsen 0 - - - - Kelsea Noyes 0 - - - - Mallory Dunbar 0 - - - - Lexi Tozier 4 2 - - 1 Emma Simard 0 - - - - Soren Hopkins-Goff 0 - - - - Mollie Gray 20 4 4 - - Sophia Brophy 11 5 - 1 1 Lily Norwood 0 - - - - Alexsandra Hanley 2 1 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 37 12 4 1 2

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!