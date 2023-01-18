Old Town Girls Escape with Win – Beat MDI 41-37 [STATS & PHOTOS]

Old Town Girls Escape with Win &#8211; Beat MDI 41-37 [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

MDI-Old Town Girls Basketball January 18, 2023 Photo Walter Churchill

The Old Town Girls Basketball Team remained unbeaten, escaping with a 41-37 win over the MDI Trojans on Wednesday night, January 18th in Bar Harbor.

The Coyotes led 11-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter. MDI outscored Old Town 10-8 in the 2nd Quarter to cut the lead to 19-16 at the end of the 1st Half. Mollie Gray's 3-pointer from the left wing with no time left in the 3rd Quarter made the score 31-31. In the 4th Quarter, Old Town led 39-37 when MDI was forced to foul with 3 seconds left, and Saige Evans sank the 1 and 1 to give the Coyotes the win.

MDI was led by Mollie Gray with a game-high 20 points including 4 3-pointers. Sophia Brophy had 11 points. The Trojans were 1-2 from the free throw line.

Old Town was led by Taylor Loring with 18 points, including 4 3-pointers. Saige Evans had 17 points. The Coyotes were 5-9 from the free throw line.

MDI is now 5-5. The Trojans will play host to Winslow on Saturday, January 21st at 4:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device with the pregame starting at 4:15 p.m.

Old Town is now 13-0. They play at MCI on Saturday, January 21st at 2:30 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Old Town Girls118121041
MDI Girls61015637

Box Score

Old Town

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Taylor Madden0----
Taylor Loring1834-1
Lexi Thibodeau0----
Haylie Madden0----
Makayla Emerson0----
Eliabeth Magoon0----
Saige Evans177-34
Alexis Degrasse0----
Logan Gardner0----
Gabrielle Cody62-24
Danica Brown0----
Karina Dumond0----
Izabella Damboise0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS4112459

MDI

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Mia  Shaw0----
Nora Paulsen0----
Kelsea Noyes0----
Mallory Dunbar0----
Lexi Tozier42--1
Emma Simard0----
Soren Hopkins-Goff0----
Mollie Gray2044--
Sophia Brophy115-11
Lily Norwood0----
Alexsandra Hanley21---
TEAM0----
TOTALS3712412

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!

MDI-Old Town Girls Basketball

The MDI Girls Basketball Team played host to the Old Town Coyotes on Wednesday, January 18th at Bernard Parady Gymnasium

 

