In addition to selecting the Big East Basketball Girls and Boys Player of the Week, the Conference publishes the Honor Roll, a list of noteworthy achievements during the week. Here's the Big East Basketball Honor Roll for Week 5

Girl's Honor Roll

Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth - 2 games, 43 points, 21 rebounds, 8 steals

- 2 games, 43 points, 21 rebounds, 8 steals Abby Radel - Ellsworth - 2 games, 27 points, 4 assists, 5 steals

- 2 games, 27 points, 4 assists, 5 steals Annie Raynes - Foxcroft Academy - 2 games, 28 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals

- 2 games, 28 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals Halle Page - Foxcroft Academy - 2 games, 30 points, 7 rebounds, 8 steals

- 2 games, 30 points, 7 rebounds, 8 steals Sadie Campbell - Hermon - 2 games, 30 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals

- 2 games, 30 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals Mollie Gray - MDI - 2 games, 25 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals

Boy's Honor Roll

Tristan Robbins - Caribou - 1 game, 14 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists

Chance Mercier - Ellsworth - 1 game, 27 points, 5 rebounds

Jadon Richard - Foxcroft Academy - 2 games, 29 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals

Ben Francis - Orono - 2 games, 36 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists, 8 steals

Braydon Brown - Old Town - 2 games, 30 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 assist

Greyson Thibault - Old Town - 2 games, 24 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists, 8 steals

