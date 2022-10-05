Brewer Girls 7-Game Win Streak Snapped – Fall to Mt. Blue 1-0

The Brewer Girls 7-game winning streak was snapped on Tuesday, October 4th when they fell to unbeaten Mt. Blue 1-0 in Farmington.

Mt. Blue's lone goal was scored off of a corner kick a minute into the game.

Brewer is now 7-2. They will host Skowhegan on Thursday, October 6th at 6 p.m.

Mt. Blue is 10-0. They will travel to Brunswick to play on Friday, October 7th at 6 p.m.

Bella Tanis, the Brewer goalie is tied atop the Brewer Girls Soccer record board as career leader in shutouts, credited with 13. She is tied with Heather Hogan who had held the record. Hogan graduated in 1997

