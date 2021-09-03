Brewer Girls Soccer Falls to Mt. Ararat 5-2 [VIDEO]

In a game broadcast live on Ticket TV, the Brewer Girls Soccer Team dropped their opening game of the 2021 season to Mt. Ararat 5-2 at Doyle Field in Brewer.

Brewer trailed 4-2 at the Half.

Brewer's goals were scored by Jordan Doak and Lauren Vanidestine.

Mt. Ararat goals were scored by Amanda Pickens (2), Isadora Theberge, Morgan Ruff, and a Brewer own goal.

Brewer 0-1 is back at it on Tuesday, September 7 when they travel to South Paris to play the Oxford Hills Vikings at 6 p.m.

Mount Ararat 0-1 will play at Messalonskee on Tuesday, September 7 at 6 p.m.

Ticket TV returns Friday, September 3rd when they broadcast the Football game between the Bangor Rams and Brewer Witches from Brewer. The kick-off is at 7 p.m.