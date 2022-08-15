Brewer Girls Soccer Starts Fall Practices [PHOTOS]

The Brewer Girl's Soccer Team started fall practices on Monday, August 15th under 1st year coach Phil Turmelle. The Girls were at the Brewer Community School from 7 am to 9 am.

The Girls have double sessions scheduled through Thursday, August 18th with practices daily from 7 am to 9 am and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Friday the 19th they just have a morning session and then a play day at Orono High School on August 20th.

We plan on broadcasting 3 Brewer Girls Soccer games on Ticket TV this season. These games include

Tuesday September 6th Oxford Hills at Brewer 6 p.m.

Thursday October 6th Skowhegan at Brewer 4 p.m.

Tuesday October 11th Brunswick at Brewer 4 p.m.

Check out photos from Monday morning's practice.

