Brewer-Hampden Girls Are District 3 11-12 Softball Champions
It's All-Star Baseball and Softball Season! Congratulations to the Brewer-Hampden Girls who are the District 3 11-12 Softball Champions. They will be competing in the Maine State Championships in Westbrook beginning July 9th.
The Team is coached by Dennis McGrath, Chris Gobeil and Mike Worcester
Players include
- Caitlin McGrath
- Deliah Gobeil
- Annabelle Day
- Maddie O’Donnell
- Mady Worcester
- Khloe Hellum
- Kendalynn Asay
- Charlotte Tardif
- Piper Parker
- Ella MacArthur
- Bella Turner
- Alayna Michaud
- Cayleigh Coleman
Best of luck in the Maine State Tournament!
To have your team recognized as District Champion, please email a photo of the team, along with the roster and coaches to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com. Please also include where the State Tourney will be held and when it begins!
Get our free mobile app
Sweet Nostalgia: These Are New England's Most Popular Ice Cream Truck Treats, Ranked
From Screwballs to Shortcakes, New England loves them some ice cream truck treats!