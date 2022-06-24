Brewer-Hampden Girls Are District 3 11-12 Softball Champions

It's All-Star Baseball and Softball Season! Congratulations to the Brewer-Hampden Girls who are the District 3 11-12 Softball Champions. They will be competing in the Maine State Championships in Westbrook beginning July 9th.

The Team is coached by Dennis McGrath, Chris Gobeil and Mike Worcester

Players include

Caitlin McGrath

Deliah Gobeil

Annabelle Day

Maddie O’Donnell

Mady Worcester

Khloe Hellum

Kendalynn Asay

Charlotte Tardif

Piper Parker

Ella MacArthur

Bella Turner

Alayna Michaud

Cayleigh Coleman

Best of luck in the Maine State Tournament!

To have your team recognized as District Champion, please email a photo of the team, along with the roster and coaches to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com. Please also include where the State Tourney will be held and when it begins!

