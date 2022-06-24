Brewer-Hampden Girls Are District 3 11-12 Softball Champions

Photo Melanie McGrath

It's All-Star Baseball and Softball Season! Congratulations to the Brewer-Hampden Girls who are the District 3 11-12 Softball Champions. They will be competing in the Maine State Championships in Westbrook beginning July 9th.

Photo Melanie McGrath
The Team is coached by Dennis McGrath, Chris Gobeil and Mike Worcester

Players include

  • Caitlin McGrath
  • Deliah Gobeil
  • Annabelle Day
  • Maddie O’Donnell
  • Mady Worcester
  • Khloe Hellum
  • Kendalynn Asay
  • Charlotte Tardif
  • Piper Parker
  • Ella MacArthur
  • Bella Turner
  • Alayna Michaud
  • Cayleigh Coleman

Best of luck in the Maine State Tournament!

To have your team recognized as District Champion, please email a photo of the team, along with the roster and coaches to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com. Please also include where the State Tourney will be held and when it begins!

