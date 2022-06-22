Boston Area Home of the Former Bruins Head Coach is Up for Sale

Well, it's not surprising that 53 Hutchinson Street in Winchester, Massachusetts, is on the market. It belongs to our former Boston Bruins head coach, Bruce Cassidy, who was let go from the B's in June and is now the new head coach for the Las Vegas Knights.

If it's still a shock to you that he was let go after five years, you're not alone. That said, others say it's part of a coach's life when they miss playoff and championship opportunities.

But I digress. Let's get back to his home on the market.

Listed by Anderson Group Realty, Coach Cassidy and his wife Julie are moving after living in this home for 5 years. They've listed this 6 bedroom, 5 bathroom, 4,800 square foot home for nearly $2,750,000 million.

According to Anderson Group Realty, the Cassidys performed a lot of upgrades to this beautiful home nestled on a lawn large enough for an ice rink. It's 2-tiered with immaculate gardens and plantings, an incredible stone patio with a fire pit, and an outdoor kitchen.

It's a meticulously cared-for Colonial with picture-perfect golf course views and is a “smart” home with incredible craftsmanship, high ceilings, a chef's kitchen, and custom cabinetry. It also has a formal dining room, home office, walk-in closets, and a spa-like en-suite bathroom in the master suite.

Wait until you go inside. It's the perfect family home with surround sound and automated light fixtures ready for that perfect family looking for an unostentatious, gorgeous home just north of Boston.

It's super modern and sleek, yet cozy with a stone fireplace, wet bar, wine area, and French doors.

Let's take that tour now.

