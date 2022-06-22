Anyone else counting down the days until football season? I know it's not just me.

Well, if you have been keeping up with NFL headlines and news stories, you know that the iconic ex-Patriot tight end, Rob Gronkowski, is retiring.

Here is the Instagram post from Gronk, announcing his departure from the league.

This announcement was very surprising for Bucs fans, but also Patriot fans, because this retirement call is coming weeks after Tom Brady announced he is coming OUT of retirement to play one more year of football.

I mean, everyone thought Gronk would be looking to get one more ring with Brady, right?

Perhaps it is because they could not get wide receiver Julian Edelman to come out of retirement to also join the Bucs.

According to a New England Patriots Fan Club Facebook page, "Tom asked me to join him and Gronk in Tampa," said Edelman. "I said $-%K no, do you think I'm a sell-out like both of you are."

A hilarious and likely half-kidding quote from the ex-Patriot and good friend of Tom Brady.

So, if Edelman will not be a "sellout" and play for the Bucs, is he done with the NFL altogether?

Some say no. Edelman's answer is not too clear.

According to a Patriots Wire article, when asked if he would come out of retirement, Edelman said, "I don’t know, we’ll see.”

Doesn't sound like it's out of the question to me.

Edelman goes on to say, "That’s called a little teaser. We’ll see. We’re staying in shape but you never know.”

Staying in shape is one thing. Staying in football shape seems like a whole different regiment. If he is saying that he is in football shape, I think there may be a good chance.

My take is that Edelman probably had no desire or intention of coming back into the league at first. Now that he is seeing A). what Mac Jones can do at quarterback for the Patriots, and B). what Brady is doing coming out of retirement...maybe Edelman is seriously considering another year.

Edelman has made one thing clear: he will only be playing for our New England Patriots.

