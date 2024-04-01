Brewer High School Assistant Principal Fred Lower Named Head Football Coach

At the April 1st Brewer School Committee Meeting, veteran football coach and current Assistant Principal at Brewer High School, Fred Lower, was appointed the Head Football Coach at Brewer High School beginning with the upcoming summer workouts and the Fall 2024 season.

Lower will replace Scott Flagg who stepped down after being Head Coach for 4 years

Prior to becoming Assistant Principal at Brewer High School, Lower was Hampden Academy's Athletic Director for 6 years.

His football experience includes Head Football Coach at Hampden Academy , 2 stints as Offensive Coordinator at Husson University, totaling 6 years, and a coach on the Bangor High School football team for 14 years.

Lower is the chairperson of the Maine Principal's Association Football Committee and a board certified football official.

Brewer will practice on their renovated Heddericg Field and will play their home games at Doyle Field

Lowe inherits a roster that potentially returns 45-48 experienced players. They play down a class in the Class C North.

Lower said his goal for the 2024 teams is to "form an identity and be fundamentally sound and play a physical style of football. It is important to continue to improve as the season goes on."