Brewer High School Coach Scott Flagg Steps Down

Brewer High School Football Coach Scott Flagg will not return to the field for the Fall 2024 season, letting Athletic Director David Utterback know of his decision.

Flagg has served as the Brewer Football Head Coach since the Spring of 2020. He was previously Head Coach at Hampden Academy, and an assistant at Brewer High School in the 2019 season.

Last year Brewer opted to "play down" in Class C North, despite enrollment numbers that would have had them in Class B North. They finished with a 1-8 record.

Athletic Director Utterback said of Flagg

Coach Flagg was what Brewer High School Football needed, which was a familiar and safe figure. A voice that team members could trust in the huddle, With so much uncertainly swirling around the student-athletes and their families through the pandemic-era of sports, Coach Flagg was a reliable sound board and resource and we thank him for his leadership in that time.

Flagg will remain as a coach in the Brewer Athletic Department, coaching as the JV Boys Basketball heal Coach and as the JV Tennis Coach.