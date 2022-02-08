Brewer Hockey Nips Hampden Academy 3-2

Thanks to our special Hampden Academy Ice Hockey correspondent Adrian Ellingwood for his recap of the Hampden Academy-Brewer Hockey Game.

The Hampden Academy Broncos Ice Hockey Team played their first game after a long break, losing 3-2 against Brewer, Monday, February 7th at Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer

Hampden got off to a good start in the 1st period, outshooting the Witches 30-14 in the opening period, but that didn't stop Grady Vanidestine intercepting a pass in the neutral zone and scoring on a breakaway to open the scoring with 4:23 left in the first period.

Despite outshooting Brewer 30-14 in the first period the Broncos weren't able to score, so the Witches took their 1-0 advantage into the second period.

Jed Gilpatrick added a second for Brewer in the second period by passing the puck off the boards to himself and scoring with 5:36 elapsed from the second period.

Later in the second period, Matt Shayne scored a goal for Hampden to cut the lead in half assisted by Cam Henderson with 6:47 remaining in the second period at the tail end of the power play.

With 2:19 remaining in the second period, Tucker Leland took a shot from the top of the Brewer zone that somehow trickled in to level the score at 2-2 just after a face-off.

The score remained 2-2 at the end of the second period, despite Hampden outshooting Brewer 47-17 at this point in the game.

Early on in the 3rd period, Grady Vanidestine quickly gave Brewer the lead again with his second goal of the game assisted by Owen Spaulding just 36 seconds into the 3rd period.

Hampden Academy kept the pressure on in the 3rd period, having multiple scoring chances, but couldn't manage to even the score.

Brewer won the game 3-2, making this Hampden's second loss of the season. The Broncos (7-2) will play their next game away vs. John Bapst at Sawyer Arena on Friday, February 11 at 6:30 pm, while Brewer (3-6-1) will travel to Houlton to play against the Houlton/Hodgdon Blackhawks on Thursday, February 10 at 6 pm.