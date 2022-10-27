Brewer Witches Field Hockey Team Wins Class A Sporstmanship Award

Congratulations to the Brewer Witches Field Hockey Team who won the Class A Sportsmanship Award for the 2022 Season!

Winning Gold Balls are great, but honestly, if you ask most High School Athletic Directors which they would prefer, a Gold Ball or the Sportsmanship Banner, I think you'd find that the majority would prefer the Sportsmanship Banner.

The Blue Sportsmanship Banners voted by opposing coaches and the officials are a significant achievement. How you play the game, the respect you show opposing teams, coaches, fans and officials are lifelong lessons that you take long after you leave the field or court.

The list of teams that have won Sportsmanship Banners at Brewer High School is quite lengthy. Check it out below