Brewer Witches Field Hockey Team Wins Class A Sporstmanship Award
Congratulations to the Brewer Witches Field Hockey Team who won the Class A Sportsmanship Award for the 2022 Season!
Winning Gold Balls are great, but honestly, if you ask most High School Athletic Directors which they would prefer, a Gold Ball or the Sportsmanship Banner, I think you'd find that the majority would prefer the Sportsmanship Banner.
The Blue Sportsmanship Banners voted by opposing coaches and the officials are a significant achievement. How you play the game, the respect you show opposing teams, coaches, fans and officials are lifelong lessons that you take long after you leave the field or court.
The list of teams that have won Sportsmanship Banners at Brewer High School is quite lengthy. Check it out below
- 2022 - Field Hockey
- 2022 - Boys Track and Field
- 2019-20 Ice Hockey
- 2019-20 Girls Basketball
- 2018 Field Hockey
- 2018 Boys Tennis
- 2017 Baseball
- 2017 Field Hockey
- 2014-15 Girls Basketball
- 2014 Boys Soccer
- 2013 Football
- 2013 Girls Soccer
- 2012 Baseball
- 2009-10 Boys Basketball
- 2004-2005 Boys Basketball
- 2003 Boys Swimming
- 2002 Wrestling
- 1995-1996 Boys Basketball
- 1993-1994 Girls Basketball