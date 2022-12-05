Brewer’s Bella Tanis Named to All-State and All-New England Teams

Congratulations to Brewer High School's Bella Tanis who was named on Sunday to the All-State and All-New England Teams by the Maine Soccer Coaches Association.

She is the 1st goalkeeper in Maine High School Girl's Soccer to have earned this honor.

She is just the 3rd girls to have been selected to the All-Sate Team each of her 4 years in High School.

We are attempting to get the full list of the All-State and Mainers selected to the All-New England Teams and will post as soon as we have the list.

