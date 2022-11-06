Brown Has 30, Celtics Hit 27 3s in 133-118 Win Over Knicks

Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics made a franchise-record 27 3-pointers in a 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night.

Brown and Tatum each connected on six 3-pointers, while reserve guard Sam Hauser set career highs with 16 points and five 3-pointers. Malcolm Brogdon chipped in 14 points.

Boston shot 13 for 27 from long distance in the first half and then went 14 for 24 over the last two quarters.

"We got a really good team who can really shoot the ball," Brown said. "When we give each other the correct spacing and we get going like we did tonight, a lot of shots can fall."

Joe Mazzulla stressed the importance of his team moving the ball and the Celtics responded with 30 assists on 47 baskets while improving to 6-3.

"It felt amazing. Joe is just preaching to us, don't get tired, we're playing the right way," said Marcus Smart, who had 11 assists. "I think every coach preaches that, but to see it actually happen in action is a thing of beauty. It's good for us. It felt good for guys to hit shots. It's felt good for the team to see how we play and when we play that way the things we can do.

Julius Randle scored 29 points and RJ Barrett added 27 for the Knicks, who have lost four of their last five games. Jalen Brunson had 22 points and 10 assists.

Two free throws by Randle got the Knicks within four points midway through the fourth quarter, but the Celtics then went on an 8-2 run, highlighted by Tatum's 3-pointer that was Boston's 26th, to increase the lead to 124-114 with 3:34 left.

Grant Williams then set the team record for 3s in a regular-season game with 14 seconds to go.

The 27 3-pointers given up by the Knicks were most ever for the franchise in a regular-season game.

"They're a tough team to guard," Randle said. "Obviously they have two great players who can break you down and get in the paint and create open 3s."

TIP-INS:

Celtics: Boston improved to 2-0 in the second game of a back-to-back. . Hauser's previous career high in points was 11 at Milwaukee last April 7. . Veteran forward Al Horford, who has not played in any of the team's back-to-backs, sat out Saturday's game. He played 33 minutes in Friday night's home game against Chicago.

Knicks: C Mitchell Robinson missed the game after spraining his right knee in Friday night's victory at Philadelphia. He will be evaluated in seven to 10 days.

FAMILIAR FACE

Boston center Robert Williams rejoined the team on the road as he ramps up his rehab as he recovers from Sept. 23 left knee surgery. Williams said before the game that he has been on the court working out and even dunking.

"I'm stepping it up," he said. "They just try to hold me (back from) being a little too explosive sometimes."

Williams explained that he has been running the court and working in pick-and-rolls. He added that while is not sure when he expects to make his season debut, he has been pleased that there have been no setbacks.

NEW SET OF WHEELS

One lucky New York Knicks fan went home with a brand new car after he hit a half-court shot during a timeout in the third quarter.

UP NEXT:

Celtics: Visit Memphis on Monday night. Boston went 2-0 against the Grizzlies last season and has won five of the last six meetings.

Knicks: Visit Minnesota on Monday night.