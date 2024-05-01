Poll: Which Sox player has been biggest surprise through 1 month?

The Boston Red Sox closed out the month of April with their MLB-best sixth shutout victory this season, 4-0 against the San Francisco Giants at Fenway Park, to wrap up the first month of the 2024 baseball season at 17-13.

Frankly, it's a better opening month than I believe most Red Sox fans expected. The team got off to a solid 7-3 start against sub-par west coast competition, and since have gone .500 while suffering nearly an entire roster's worth of injuries.

Remember, these Red Sox, who were projected to win 77-78 games this season, are playing at a 92-win pace despite having Trevor Story, Brayan Bello, Triston Casas, Garrett Whitlock and Nick Pivetta all on the IL. Not to mention, they lost Lucas Giolito, the team's expected ace, for the year early in spring training and Vaughn Grissom, the assumed starting second basemen, has yet to play and is still working his way back from an off-season injury. Not to also mention that Tyler O'Neill missed a week after bashing into Devers' head first resulting in facial stitches. Not to also also mention Devers, who's missed 11 of the 30 games with various injuries despite having yet to officially land on the IL at any point.

They've been bolstered by an all-time effort from the pitching staff through the first month, with the rotation posting a 2.00 ERA while limiting the opposition to two earned runs or fewer in 26 of their 30 games.

While the team has been carried by their pitching staff as a whole, which individual has surprised the most through the first month of the season?