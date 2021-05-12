Bruins Make Jeremy Swayman No. 2 Goalie For Stanley Cup Playoffs

All it took for Jeremy Swayman to make the Boston Bruins' postseason roster was 10 games. Well, 10 pretty spectacular games to be specific.

Swayman excelled once again in the regular season finale last night at Washington, albeit in a losing effort, as he stopped 30-of-32 shots in the 2-1 defeat.

Swayman finished the regular season with a record of 7-3 and stopped 256-of-271 shots for a .951 save percentage to go with a 1.50 goals allowed average.

The former-Black Bear was even more impressive down the stretch, posting a .961 save percentage over his final six starts while allowing just one goal per contest and pitching two shutouts.

When asked who would back-up Tuukka Rask during the B's quest for the cup, Cassidy admitted Swayman all but took the decision out of his hands.

“Obviously a tough call with Jaro with his experience. He’s just played more down the stretch here, and some of that was out of circumstance, Tuukka got hurt, Jaro went into COVID. So there’s a quarantine and then the goalie is a little tougher to get thrown back in there, so a little time to get back up to speed, and thought Swayman grabbed the ball and ran with it. That’s the decision there, but that could change as we go along, obviously as Jaro gets more reps, but right now I think Swayman has done everything we’ve asked.”

The Bruins begin the Round One of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Saturday night in Washington at 7:15 p.m.