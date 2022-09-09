Bucksport Boys’ Soccer Beats Searsport 5-0

The Bucksport Golden Bucks Boys' Soccer Team defeated the Searsport Vikings 5-0 on Thursday, September 8th.

Thanks to John Boynton IV for the following recap

The game started out fast for the Vikings who forced the Bucks' goalie Jake Williams to make a diving save in the first minute. Then play began to balance as both teams worked the ball through the middle of the field but in the 8th minute Evan Donnell headed in a rebound to put the Bucks up 1-0. Play remained fairly balanced with both teams getting chances until the 31st minute when Diego Harvey split the Viking defense finding Evan Donnell in the middle to put the Bucks up 2-0 going into the half. The second half saw the Bucks depth allow them to pull away as they began to control possession. Evan Donnell would score two more goals in the second half and Malachi Gardiner-Botta would net one of his own to see the game end 5-0 in favor of the Bucks. Searsport goalie Ravon Carbisiero had 15 saves on 43 shots while Bucksport goalie Jake Williams had 7 saves on 14 shots.

You can nominate someone for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games September 5-11 need to be received by September 12th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the scoresheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660