Bucksport-Central Girl’s Soccer Scrimmage [PHOTOS]

Bucksport-Central Girl's Soccer Scrimmage August 20, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

10 Girl's Soccer Teams played in Orono on Saturday, August 20th with temperatures in the high 80's by mid-morning. 3 fields were used with 2-25 minute halves for each game.

Teams participating included

  • Bangor
  • Brewer #1 and Brewer #2
  • Bucksport
  • Central
  • Foxcroft Academy
  • Mattanawcook
  • Old Town
  • Orono
  • PVHS

Check out photos from the day

Bucksport-Central Girl's Soccer Scrimmage

The Bucksport Golden Bucks Girl's Soccer Team scrimmaged with the Central Red Devils on Saturday, August 20th in the team's 3rd game at the Orono Play Day
