Bucksport-Central Girl’s Soccer Scrimmage [PHOTOS]
10 Girl's Soccer Teams played in Orono on Saturday, August 20th with temperatures in the high 80's by mid-morning. 3 fields were used with 2-25 minute halves for each game.
Teams participating included
- Bangor
- Brewer #1 and Brewer #2
- Bucksport
- Central
- Foxcroft Academy
- Mattanawcook
- Old Town
- Orono
- PVHS
Check out photos from the day
