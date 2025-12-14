Camden Hills Beats Bangor 62-34 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Camden Hills Windjammers' Boy's Basketball Team beat Bangor 62-34 in Red Barry Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon, December 13th in Bangor.

Camden Hills led 15-11 at the end of the 1wt Quarter, and 31-21 at the Half. The Windjammers led 42-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor who had been deadly from beyond the 3-point arc, only hit 4 3's against Camden Hills. Harry Fitzpatrick led Bangor with 11 points and 2 3's. Wyatt Chandler and Nate Grunkmeyer each had a 3-pointer. The Rams were 6-8 from the free throw line.

Camden Hills was led by Nolan Ames with 21 points including 3 3's. Keifer Healey had 20 points with 3 3's. Evan Kimble and Tucker Whitley each had a 3-pointer. Camden Hills was 6-11 from the free throw line.

Bangor is now 2-2. The Rams travel to Skowhegan to play the Riverhawks on Tuesday, December 16th at 6:30 p.m.

Camden Hills is 4-0. The Windjammers will travel to play Medomak Valley on Tuesday, December 16th at 6:30 p.m.

Check out the stats from the game.

Line Score

1234T
Camden Hills Boys1516112062
Bangor Boys 2025111010334

 

Box Score

Camden Hills

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Keifer Healey204334
5Finn Mitchell0----
11Kate Melquist0----
12Hollis Schwalm42---
14Evan Kimble511--
15Thomas Leadbetter21---
21Tucker Whitley511--
22Carter Duke21---
24Braden Beveridge31-14
30Jacob Harrington0----
32Alec Brown0----
33Cole Hedrich0----
35Nolan Ames215323
TOTALS62168611

Bangor

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Daxton Gifford0----
2Wyatt Chandler721--
4Nathan O'Donnell0----
11Alex Tennett2--22
12Nate Grunkmeyer81134
14John Grunkmeyer0----
20Lucas Smith0----
22Parker Neale0----
24Liam Vigue21---
30Raiden Sudborough21---
32Dom Caso21---
34Harry Fitzpatrick112212
40Gavin Glanville-True0----
42Will Houghton0----
55Matt O'Connell0----
TOTALS348468
