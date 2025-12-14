Camden Hills Beats Bangor 62-34 [STATS]
The Camden Hills Windjammers' Boy's Basketball Team beat Bangor 62-34 in Red Barry Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon, December 13th in Bangor.
Camden Hills led 15-11 at the end of the 1wt Quarter, and 31-21 at the Half. The Windjammers led 42-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Bangor who had been deadly from beyond the 3-point arc, only hit 4 3's against Camden Hills. Harry Fitzpatrick led Bangor with 11 points and 2 3's. Wyatt Chandler and Nate Grunkmeyer each had a 3-pointer. The Rams were 6-8 from the free throw line.
Camden Hills was led by Nolan Ames with 21 points including 3 3's. Keifer Healey had 20 points with 3 3's. Evan Kimble and Tucker Whitley each had a 3-pointer. Camden Hills was 6-11 from the free throw line.
Bangor is now 2-2. The Rams travel to Skowhegan to play the Riverhawks on Tuesday, December 16th at 6:30 p.m.
Camden Hills is 4-0. The Windjammers will travel to play Medomak Valley on Tuesday, December 16th at 6:30 p.m.
Check out the stats from the game.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Camden Hills Boys
|15
|16
|11
|20
|62
|Bangor Boys 2025
|11
|10
|10
|3
|34
Box Score
Camden Hills
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Keifer Healey
|20
|4
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Finn Mitchell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Kate Melquist
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Hollis Schwalm
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Evan Kimble
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|15
|Thomas Leadbetter
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|21
|Tucker Whitley
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|22
|Carter Duke
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Braden Beveridge
|3
|1
|-
|1
|4
|30
|Jacob Harrington
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|32
|Alec Brown
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|33
|Cole Hedrich
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|35
|Nolan Ames
|21
|5
|3
|2
|3
|TOTALS
|62
|16
|8
|6
|11
Bangor
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Daxton Gifford
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Wyatt Chandler
|7
|2
|1
|-
|-
|4
|Nathan O'Donnell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Alex Tennett
|2
|-
|-
|2
|2
|12
|Nate Grunkmeyer
|8
|1
|1
|3
|4
|14
|John Grunkmeyer
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Lucas Smith
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Parker Neale
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Liam Vigue
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|30
|Raiden Sudborough
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|32
|Dom Caso
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|34
|Harry Fitzpatrick
|11
|2
|2
|1
|2
|40
|Gavin Glanville-True
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|42
|Will Houghton
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|55
|Matt O'Connell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|34
|8
|4
|6
|8