The Camden Hills Windjammers' Boy's Basketball Team beat Bangor 62-34 in Red Barry Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon, December 13th in Bangor.

Camden Hills led 15-11 at the end of the 1wt Quarter, and 31-21 at the Half. The Windjammers led 42-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor who had been deadly from beyond the 3-point arc, only hit 4 3's against Camden Hills. Harry Fitzpatrick led Bangor with 11 points and 2 3's. Wyatt Chandler and Nate Grunkmeyer each had a 3-pointer. The Rams were 6-8 from the free throw line.

Camden Hills was led by Nolan Ames with 21 points including 3 3's. Keifer Healey had 20 points with 3 3's. Evan Kimble and Tucker Whitley each had a 3-pointer. Camden Hills was 6-11 from the free throw line.

Bangor is now 2-2. The Rams travel to Skowhegan to play the Riverhawks on Tuesday, December 16th at 6:30 p.m.

Camden Hills is 4-0. The Windjammers will travel to play Medomak Valley on Tuesday, December 16th at 6:30 p.m.

Check out the stats from the game.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Camden Hills Boys 15 16 11 20 62 Bangor Boys 2025 11 10 10 3 34

Box Score

Camden Hills

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Keifer Healey 20 4 3 3 4 5 Finn Mitchell 0 - - - - 11 Kate Melquist 0 - - - - 12 Hollis Schwalm 4 2 - - - 14 Evan Kimble 5 1 1 - - 15 Thomas Leadbetter 2 1 - - - 21 Tucker Whitley 5 1 1 - - 22 Carter Duke 2 1 - - - 24 Braden Beveridge 3 1 - 1 4 30 Jacob Harrington 0 - - - - 32 Alec Brown 0 - - - - 33 Cole Hedrich 0 - - - - 35 Nolan Ames 21 5 3 2 3 TOTALS 62 16 8 6 11

Bangor

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Daxton Gifford 0 - - - - 2 Wyatt Chandler 7 2 1 - - 4 Nathan O'Donnell 0 - - - - 11 Alex Tennett 2 - - 2 2 12 Nate Grunkmeyer 8 1 1 3 4 14 John Grunkmeyer 0 - - - - 20 Lucas Smith 0 - - - - 22 Parker Neale 0 - - - - 24 Liam Vigue 2 1 - - - 30 Raiden Sudborough 2 1 - - - 32 Dom Caso 2 1 - - - 34 Harry Fitzpatrick 11 2 2 1 2 40 Gavin Glanville-True 0 - - - - 42 Will Houghton 0 - - - - 55 Matt O'Connell 0 - - - - TOTALS 34 8 4 6 8