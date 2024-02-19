Cape Elizabeth Wins Class B Swim and Dive Championship – MDI Finishes 3rd and Ellsworth 4th

The Class B State Swimming and Diving Championships were held at UMaine on Monday, February 19th and Cape Elizabeth finished in 1st with MDI finishing 3rd and Ellsworth 4th.

Here are the complete Team Results.

1. Cape Elizabeth - 436

2. Morse - 301

3. MDI - 278

4. Ellsworth - 272

5. Greely 263

6. Belfast 169

7. Yarmouth 91.5

8. Waterville-Winslow 85.5

9. Camden Hills 73

Tied 10. Northern Penobscot (Old Town-Orono) 68 and John Bapst/Hermon 68

12. Freeport 40

13. Westbrook 38

14. Lincoln Academy 18

15. Waynflete 6

16. Searsport 2

Here are the individual results.

Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay

1, Cape Elizabeth High School '' (Jack McCormick SR, Cormac McKenney SR,

Graham Plourde JR, David Steinbrick SR), 1:38.29. 2, Morse High School ''

(Sawyer Wright JR, Brady Chubbuck SO, Gaffney McDonough JR, Anders Savage JR),

1:40.60. 3, Mount Desert Island HS '' (Patrick Saltysiak SO, Colin Sullivan

SO, Alec Owen JR, Caden Braun SR), 1:43.31. 4, Greely High School '' (Thomas

Leggat-Barr SR, Ike Barr SO, Brady Hale SR, Mason Rodgers JR), 1:43.52. 5,

Ellsworth High School '' (Cavan Jester SO, Eden Klein FR, Owen Frank SR, Andy

Erlanson JR), 1:43.74. 6, Belfast Area High School '' (Joe Lemon SR, Adam

Tomalty JR, Tanner Carson SR, Matthew LeVesque JR), 1:48.10. 7, Camden Hills

Regional HS '' (Baxter Thackeray FR, Graham Stoughton FR, Calder Meil SO, Zach

Clement SR), 1:52.93. 8, Waterville-Winslow '' (Ben Scott SO, Cormac Wilcox

JR, Sam Bernier SR, Aaron Theriault SO), 1:54.23. 9, Northern Penobscot ''

(Jack Marquis JR, Ian Aldrich SO, Joshua Wolfertz SO, Zachary Wilson SO),

2:01.45. 10, Freeport High School '' (Gavin Boccanfuso JR, Nick Stebbins SR,

Collin Lamb SR, Spencer Drew SO), 2:03.57. 11, Yarmouth High School '' (Jude

Landry SO, Spencer Parker SO, Josh Webber SO, Olivier Garcia De Reynal JR),

2:06.16. --, John Bapst-Hermon '' (Finn Oldenburg SR, Gavin Mahar SO, Brodie

Buck SO, Giuseppe Aulisa JR), DQ. --, Waynflete School '' (Nico Herrera JR,

Harper Rowse-Garsoe FR, Michael Marston SO, Calvin Jones FR), DQ.

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle

1, David Steinbrick, Cape Elizabeth High School, 1:45.81. 2, Sawyer Wright,

Morse High School, 1:48.09. 3, Liam McKernan, Mount Desert Island HS, 1:51.77.

4, Tanner Carson, Belfast Area High School, 1:51.93. 5, Weston Lowe, Cape

Elizabeth High School, 1:52.06. 6, Cavan Jester, Ellsworth High School,

1:53.16. 7, Asa Giffune, Greely High School, 1:53.62. 8, Will Harmon, Cape

Elizabeth High School, 1:55.44. 9, Andrew Birdsall, Ellsworth High School,

1:56.50. 10, Mark Turmel, Westbrook High School, 1:58.27. 11, Alex Wall,

Greely High School, 2:00.25. 12, Owen Card, Lincoln Academy, 2:00.50. 13, Finn

Weafer, Morse High School, 2:03.27. 14, Henry Sprague, Mount Desert Island HS,

2:05.13. 15, Wesley Crossman, Greely High School, 2:05.43. 16, McCadden

Morris, Mount Desert Island HS, 2:05.97. 17, Owen Tomalty, Belfast Area High

School, 2:08.13. 18, Zach Clement, Camden Hills Regional HS, 2:08.29. 19,

Jonas Dobrinick, Greely High School, 2:08.55. 20, Owen Munzing,

Gardiner-Hall-Dale, 2:13.75. 21, Jayden Brown, Lincoln Academy, 2:13.76.

Boys 200 Yard IM

1, Graham Plourde, Cape Elizabeth High School, 2:01.59. 2, Patrick Saltysiak,

Mount Desert Island HS, 2:04.46. 3, Ike Barr, Greely High School, 2:08.05. 4,

Spencer Shaw, Cape Elizabeth High School, 2:08.81. 5, Brady Chubbuck, Morse

High School, 2:08.98. 6, Eden Klein, Ellsworth High School, 2:09.80. 7, Thomas

Leggat-Barr, Greely High School, 2:10.36. 8, Anders Savage, Morse High School,

2:10.78. 9, Brady Hale, Greely High School, 2:11.75. 10, Reid Petrie, Greely

High School, 2:12.84. 11, Joe Lemon, Belfast Area High School, 2:15.34. 12,

Andy Erlanson, Ellsworth High School, 2:16.68. 13, Baxter Thackeray, Camden

Hills Regional HS, 2:19.39. 14, Matthew LeVesque, Belfast Area High School,

2:19.50. 15, Sebastian Cullen, Mount Desert Island HS, 2:22.12. 16, Aaron

Theriault, Waterville-Winslow, 2:22.36. 17, Michael Marston, Waynflete School,

2:23.29.

Boys 50 Yard Freestyle

1, Gaffney McDonough, Morse High School, 22.01. 2, Brodie Buck, John

Bapst-Hermon, 23.31. 3, David Mitchell, Morse High School, 23.38. 4, Jack

McCormick, Cape Elizabeth High School, 23.50. 5, Colin Sullivan, Mount Desert

Island HS, 23.75. 6, Ian Aldrich, Northern Penobscot, 23.97. 7, Logan

Schwartz, Cape Elizabeth High School, 24.06. 8, Mason Rodgers, Greely High

School, 24.08. 9, Noah Frost, Ellsworth High School, 24.12. 10, Caden Braun,

Mount Desert Island HS, 24.30. 11, Bailey Jacobs, Morse High School, 24.31.

12, Henry Keepes, Yarmouth High School, 24.32. 12, Sam Bernier,

Waterville-Winslow, 24.32. 14, Adam Strobel, Yarmouth High School, 24.63. 15,

Cormac Wilcox, Waterville-Winslow, 24.77. 16, Collin Lamb, Freeport High

School, 24.81. 17, Lance Whitehead, Westbrook High School, 25.08. 18, Ben

Poor, Greely High School, 25.16. 19, Ben Scott, Waterville-Winslow, 25.21. 20,

Graham Stoughton, Camden Hills Regional HS, 25.27. 21, Calder Meil, Camden

Hills Regional HS, 25.47. 22, Lucas Newsom, Belfast Area High School, 25.58.

23, Ian Dickson, Gardiner-Hall-Dale, 25.64. 24, Tyler Hollenback, Ellsworth

High School, 25.84. 25, Sean Gastonguay, Freeport High School, 25.93. 26,

Grant Kelley, Cape Elizabeth High School, 26.10. 27, Sam Potter, Belfast Area

High School, 26.24. 28, Keegan Hale, Greely High School, 26.25. 29, Giuseppe

Aulisa, John Bapst-Hermon, 26.30. 30, Aidan Davison, Belfast Area High School,

26.37. 31, Theo Bluhm, Belfast Area High School, 26.39. 32, Noah Grondin,

Morse High School, 26.40. 33, Spencer Drew, Freeport High School, 26.93. 34,

Nico Herrera, Waynflete School, 27.07. 35, Nick Stebbins, Freeport High

School, 27.27. --, Tiger McCormick, Cape Elizabeth High School, DQ.

Boys 1 mtr Diving

(Finals) 1, Logan McVeigh, Cape Elizabeth High School, 321.70. 2, Wells

Morehouse, Mount Desert Island HS, 263.00. 3, Aidan Davison, Belfast Area High

School, 244.25. 4, Seamus Jennings, Cape Elizabeth High School, 223.90. 5,

Riley Donahue, Mount Desert Island HS, 216.60. 6, Kobe Swett, Ellsworth High

School, 199.60.

Boys 100 Yard Butterfly

1, Cormac McKenney, Cape Elizabeth High School, 51.99. 2, Graham Plourde, Cape

Elizabeth High School, 53.65. 3, Gaffney McDonough, Morse High School, 53.94.

4, Owen Frank, Ellsworth High School, 54.50. 5, Tanner Carson, Belfast Area

High School, 54.80. 6, Tiger McCormick, Cape Elizabeth High School, 55.74. 7,

Andrew Birdsall, Ellsworth High School, 55.96. 8, Adam Tomalty, Belfast Area

High School, 56.04. 9, Alec Owen, Mount Desert Island HS, 56.09. 10, Reid

Petrie, Greely High School, 58.47. 11, Wesley Crossman, Greely High School,

59.56. 12, Matt Dressel, Yarmouth High School, 59.63. 13, Calder Meil, Camden

Hills Regional HS, 1:00.48. 14, Finn Oldenburg, John Bapst-Hermon, 1:00.53.

15, Hayden Petrie, Greely High School, 1:02.01. 16, Collin Lamb, Freeport High

School, 1:02.55. 17, Sebastian Cullen, Mount Desert Island HS, 1:03.03. 18,

Wilder Savage, Morse High School, 1:03.09. 19, Jacob Goldman, Greely High

School, 1:03.39. 20, Michael Marston, Waynflete School, 1:05.10. 21, Josiah

Howard, Belfast Area High School, 1:05.78. 22, Lance Whitehead, Westbrook High

School, 1:07.37. 23, Josh Webber, Yarmouth High School, 1:08.99. 24, Joshua

Wolfertz, Northern Penobscot, 1:09.29. 25, Connor Wood, Belfast Area High

School, 1:10.72. 26, Jayden Brown, Lincoln Academy, 1:10.78. 27, Spencer

Parker, Yarmouth High School, 1:11.08. 28, Will Bunker, Ellsworth High School,

1:11.96. 29, Noah Grondin, Morse High School, 1:12.24.

Boys 100 Yard Freestyle

1, Sawyer Wright, Morse High School, 49.23. 2, Liam McKernan, Mount Desert

Island HS, 50.74. 3, Brodie Buck, John Bapst-Hermon, 51.00. 4, Cavan Jester,

Ellsworth High School, 51.25. 5, Anders Savage, Morse High School, 51.79. 6,

Owen Card, Lincoln Academy, 53.25. 7, Adam Strobel, Yarmouth High School,

53.83. 8, Andy Erlanson, Ellsworth High School, 53.89. 9, Logan Schwartz, Cape

Elizabeth High School, 54.57. 10, Noah Frost, Ellsworth High School, 55.15.

11, Caden Braun, Mount Desert Island HS, 55.17. 12, Jack Marquis, Northern

Penobscot, 55.31. 13, Nick Eremita, Cape Elizabeth High School, 55.35. 14,

Mason Rodgers, Greely High School, 55.39. 15, Diego Rico, Greely High School,

56.06. 16, Cormac Wilcox, Waterville-Winslow, 56.27. 17, Colby Treat,

Searsport District High School, 56.67. 18, Ben Poor, Greely High School,

57.28. 19, Ian Lucas, Belfast Area High School, 58.04. 20, Atticus Richard,

Cape Elizabeth High School, 58.10. 21, Owen Munzing, Gardiner-Hall-Dale,

59.20. 22, Giuseppe Aulisa, John Bapst-Hermon, 59.28.

Boys 500 Yard Freestyle

1, David Steinbrick, Cape Elizabeth High School, 4:37.32. 2, Weston Lowe, Cape

Elizabeth High School, 4:58.26. 3, David Mitchell, Morse High School, 5:09.77.

4, Will Harmon, Cape Elizabeth High School, 5:12.49. 5, Asa Giffune, Greely

High School, 5:13.20. 6, Kobe Swett, Ellsworth High School, 5:13.28. 7, Brady

Hale, Greely High School, 5:17.00. 8, Matthew LeVesque, Belfast Area High

School, 5:21.19. 9, Ian Connolly, Cape Elizabeth High School, 5:30.37. 10,

Finn Weafer, Morse High School, 5:30.79. 11, Oz Wright, Morse High School,

5:36.90. 12, McCadden Morris, Mount Desert Island HS, 5:40.93. 13, Aaron

Theriault, Waterville-Winslow, 5:44.10. 14, Henry Sprague, Mount Desert Island

HS, 5:46.63. 15, Owen Tomalty, Belfast Area High School, 5:47.62. 16, Henry

Keepes, Yarmouth High School, 5:53.12. 17, Jonas Dobrinick, Greely High

School, 5:55.75. 18, Ian Dickson, Gardiner-Hall-Dale, 5:56.28. 19, Sam Potter,

Belfast Area High School, 6:03.96. 20, Owen Mailloux, Belfast Area High

School, 6:13.52.

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1, Mount Desert Island HS '' (Liam McKernan SR, Colin Sullivan SO, Alec Owen

JR, Caden Braun SR), 1:33.40. 2, Cape Elizabeth High School '' (Logan Schwartz

SR, Tiger McCormick JR, Spencer Shaw FR, Weston Lowe SR), 1:35.12. 3, Morse

High School '' (Bailey Jacobs SR, Brady Chubbuck SO, Finn Weafer SR, David

Mitchell JR), 1:37.96. 4, Ellsworth High School '' (Andrew Birdsall FR, Noah

Frost SO, Kobe Swett JR, Andy Erlanson JR), 1:38.45. 5, Waterville-Winslow ''

(Sam Bernier SR, Cormac Wilcox JR, Ben Scott SO, Aaron Theriault SO), 1:38.61.

6, Greely High School '' (Hayden Petrie JR, Reid Petrie FR, Mason Rodgers JR,

Asa Giffune JR), 1:38.80. 7, Yarmouth High School '' (Jude Landry SO, Matt

Dressel JR, Henry Keepes JR, Adam Strobel JR), 1:40.25. 8, Camden Hills

Regional HS '' (Baxter Thackeray FR, Zach Clement SR, Calder Meil SO, Graham

Stoughton FR), 1:41.93. 9, John Bapst-Hermon '' (Gavin Mahar SO, Giuseppe

Aulisa JR, Finn Oldenburg SR, Brodie Buck SO), 1:43.46. 10, Belfast Area High

School '' (Aidan Davison SR, Lucas Newsom JR, Ian Lucas FR, Josiah Howard SR),

1:43.77. 11, Freeport High School '' (Nick Stebbins SR, Spencer Drew SO, Sean

Gastonguay SO, Collin Lamb SR), 1:44.87. 12, Northern Penobscot '' (Jack

Marquis JR, Bohdi Ellis SR, Joshua Wolfertz SO, Ian Aldrich SO), 1:46.73. 13,

Westbrook High School '' (Lance Whitehead JR, Ryan Garber FR, Joel Whitehead

FR, Mark Turmel JR), 1:47.21. 14, Waynflete School '' (Michael Marston SO,

Calvin Jones FR, Harper Rowse-Garsoe FR, Nico Herrera JR), 2:02.62.

Boys 100 Yard Backstroke

1, Patrick Saltysiak, Mount Desert Island HS, 54.81. 2, Jack McCormick, Cape

Elizabeth High School, 55.69. 3, Thomas Leggat-Barr, Greely High School,

56.11. 4, Owen Frank, Ellsworth High School, 58.04. 5, Spencer Shaw, Cape

Elizabeth High School, 58.09. 6, Joe Lemon, Belfast Area High School, 1:00.35.

7, Colin Sullivan, Mount Desert Island HS, 1:00.58. 8, Alex Wall, Greely High

School, 1:00.90. 9, Bailey Jacobs, Morse High School, 1:01.30. 10, Sam

Bernier, Waterville-Winslow, 1:01.52. 11, Matt Dressel, Yarmouth High School,

1:02.71. 12, Baxter Thackeray, Camden Hills Regional HS, 1:04.55. 13, Finn

Oldenburg, John Bapst-Hermon, 1:04.95. 14, Wilder Savage, Morse High School,

1:05.35. 15, Ben Scott, Waterville-Winslow, 1:07.52. 16, Camden Burke, Greely

High School, 1:08.29. 17, Owen Stewart, Greely High School, 1:09.92. 18, Zach

Clement, Camden Hills Regional HS, 1:10.12. 19, Landon Coombs, Belfast Area

High School, 1:10.87. 20, Shane Carson, Belfast Area High School, 1:11.94. 21,

Ian Lucas, Belfast Area High School, 1:12.55. 22, Gavin Boccanfuso, Freeport

High School, 1:16.61.

Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke

1, Cormac McKenney, Cape Elizabeth High School, 59.37. 2, Alec Owen, Mount

Desert Island HS, 1:01.03. 3, Ike Barr, Greely High School, 1:01.50. 4, Brady

Chubbuck, Morse High School, 1:01.54. 5, Graham Stoughton, Camden Hills

Regional HS, 1:05.30. 6, Eden Klein, Ellsworth High School, 1:05.44. 7, Felix

Markosian, Ellsworth High School, 1:06.05. 8, Aaron Park, Greely High School,

1:08.42. 9, Tyler Hollenback, Ellsworth High School, 1:08.83. 10, Oz Wright,

Morse High School, 1:09.43. 11, Adam Tomalty, Belfast Area High School,

1:09.58. 12, Mark Turmel, Westbrook High School, 1:09.68. 13, Nick Eremita,

Cape Elizabeth High School, 1:10.37. 14, Diego Rico, Greely High School,

1:10.81. 15, Colby Treat, Searsport District High School, 1:10.87. 16, Ian

Connolly, Cape Elizabeth High School, 1:10.89. 17, Hayden Petrie, Greely High

School, 1:11.03. 18, Riley Donahue, Mount Desert Island HS, 1:13.04. 19, Lucas

Newsom, Belfast Area High School, 1:13.47. 20, Wells Morehouse, Mount Desert

Island HS, 1:14.92. 21, Will Bunker, Ellsworth High School, 1:16.24. 22,

Spencer Parker, Yarmouth High School, 1:17.26. 23, Gavin Mahar, John

Bapst-Hermon, 1:17.89.

Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

1, Cape Elizabeth High School '' (Graham Plourde JR, Jack McCormick SR, Cormac

McKenney SR, David Steinbrick SR), 3:18.38. 2, Morse High School '' (Gaffney

McDonough JR, Anders Savage JR, David Mitchell JR, Sawyer Wright JR), 3:21.91.

3, Belfast Area High School '' (Joe Lemon SR, Adam Tomalty JR, Matthew

LeVesque JR, Tanner Carson SR), 3:26.42. 4, Ellsworth High School '' (Andrew

Birdsall FR, Kobe Swett JR, Cavan Jester SO, Owen Frank SR), 3:29.33. 5,

Greely High School '' (Thomas Leggat-Barr SR, Asa Giffune JR, Alex Wall SO,

Brady Hale SR), 3:32.05. 6, Mount Desert Island HS '' (Liam McKernan SR,

Sebastian Cullen SO, Henry Sprague FR, Patrick Saltysiak SO), 3:39.00. 7,

Yarmouth High School '' (Josh Webber SO, Matt Dressel JR, Henry Keepes JR,

Adam Strobel JR), 3:49.48. 8, Northern Penobscot '' (Ian Aldrich SO, Bohdi

Ellis SR, Joshua Wolfertz SO, Jack Marquis JR), 4:02.75. 9, Westbrook High

School '' (Lance Whitehead JR, Mark Turmel JR, Ryan Garber FR, Joel Whitehead

FR), 4:03.54. 10, Waterville-Winslow '' (Caleb Bennett SO, Andre Morin SR,

Quincy Morin FR, Dennis Pham FR), 4:16.61. 11, Freeport High School '' (Cooper

Boccanfuso FR, Nick Stebbins SR, Jackson Salve SO, Gavin Boccanfuso JR),

4:24.58. 12, John Bapst-Hermon '' (William Grover JR, Sebastian Spencer FR,

Manyuh Nepal FR, Logan Stephens FR), 4:34.42.