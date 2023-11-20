Maine High Schoolers Competing in Swimming & Diving at Maine Colleges and Universities 2023-24

The collegiate swim and dive season has started. Here is a list of Maine High Schoolers who are competing on Swim and Dive Teams at Colleges and Universities in Maine. Best of luck to all!

Note - I realize that there are many Mainers swimming and diving for schools outside of Maine. If you would please email me their name, year and school we will add a section for Mainers swimming at Universities and Colleges outside of Maine

Husson

Julia Brown - Hampden Academy, Freshman

Mackenzie Gray - Hampden Academy, Freshman

Rachel Hand - Bangor, Junior

Kayla Payson - Belfast, Senior

Maggie Poulin - Cheverus, Sophomore

Grace Rocheleau - Thornton Academy, Junior

Mia Winslow - Belfast, Freshman

Jacob Brown - Hampden Academy, Sophomore

Ryan Emerson - Maranacook, Sophomore

Nathan Gilliam - Wiscasset, Junior

Brady Hand - Bangor, Sophomore

Sam Peiser - Scarborough - Sophomore

Nick Sawyer - Bonny Eagle, Freshman

Matt Steeves - Bonny Eagle, Junior

Isaias Therio - Searsport, Junior

UMaine

Calvin Comeau - South Portland, Sophomore

Nick Partridge - Ellsworth, Freshman

Maine Maritime Academy

Milo Cook-Sharp - Cape Elizabeth, 5th Year

Sage Dentremont - MDI, Junior

McKenzie Murray - Brewer, Freshman

Micah Calhoun - Ashland, Freshman

Sawyer Carson - Belfast, Junior

Griffin Erb - Bangor, Junior

Fox Fernald - Portland, Sophomore

Lincoln Graf - Belfast, Junior

Once Saltysiak - MDI, Junior

Bates

Caroline Mazgaj - Ellsworth, Freshman

Margie McLeod - Freeport, Senior

Sarah Palmer - Brunswick, Freshman

Morgan Porter - Scarborough, Junior

Sarah Van Lonkhuyzen - Camden Hills, Freshman

Cora Zuwallack - Falmouth, Freshman

Noah Katz - Kents Hill, Freshman

Nate Pierce - Lawrence, Sophomore

Bowdoin

Ella Martin - Bath, Senior

Brim Peabody - Cheverus, Junior

Colby

Emma Farnham - Winslow, Sophomore

Brian Brogan - Freeport, Sophomore

University of New England

Morgan Henderson - Cony, Junior

Adria Horton - MDI, Junior

St. Joseph's College

Bri Letourneau - Lewiston, Freshman

Kiley Matthews - South Portland, Junior

Sam Miller - Gardiner, Freshman

Gracie Parker - MDI, Freshman

Elise Soucy - Thornton Academy, Sophomore

Evelyn Soule-Parent - Massabesic, Freshman

Tiffany Twombly - Sanford, Junior

Emma Westgate - Sanford, Sophomore

Lucas Fendl - Ellsworth, Sophomore

Elijah Lind - Leavitt, Senior

Out of State

Stonehill College - Kristy Barry - Ellsworth, Sophomore

If I missed any schools or student/athletes please email Chris Popper for inclusion and my apologies in advance.

