Maine High Schoolers Competing in Swimming & Diving at Maine Colleges and Universities 2023-24

The collegiate swim and dive season has started. Here is a list of Maine High Schoolers who are competing on Swim and Dive Teams at Colleges and Universities in Maine. Best of luck to all!

Note - I realize that there are many Mainers swimming and diving for schools outside of Maine. If you would please email me their name, year and school we will add a section for Mainers swimming at Universities and Colleges outside of Maine

Husson

  • Julia Brown - Hampden Academy, Freshman
  • Mackenzie Gray - Hampden Academy, Freshman
  • Rachel Hand - Bangor, Junior
  • Kayla Payson - Belfast, Senior
  • Maggie Poulin - Cheverus, Sophomore
  • Grace Rocheleau - Thornton Academy, Junior
  • Mia Winslow - Belfast, Freshman
  • Jacob Brown - Hampden Academy, Sophomore
  • Ryan Emerson - Maranacook, Sophomore
  • Nathan Gilliam - Wiscasset, Junior
  • Brady Hand - Bangor, Sophomore
  • Sam Peiser - Scarborough - Sophomore
  • Nick Sawyer - Bonny Eagle, Freshman
  • Matt Steeves - Bonny Eagle, Junior
  • Isaias Therio - Searsport, Junior

UMaine

  • Calvin Comeau - South Portland, Sophomore
  • Nick Partridge - Ellsworth, Freshman

Maine Maritime Academy

  • Milo Cook-Sharp - Cape Elizabeth, 5th Year
  • Sage Dentremont - MDI, Junior
  • McKenzie Murray - Brewer, Freshman
  • Micah Calhoun - Ashland, Freshman
  • Sawyer Carson - Belfast, Junior
  • Griffin Erb - Bangor, Junior
  • Fox Fernald - Portland, Sophomore
  • Lincoln Graf - Belfast, Junior
  • Once Saltysiak - MDI, Junior

Bates

  • Caroline Mazgaj - Ellsworth, Freshman
  • Margie McLeod - Freeport, Senior
  • Sarah Palmer - Brunswick, Freshman
  • Morgan Porter - Scarborough, Junior
  • Sarah Van Lonkhuyzen - Camden Hills, Freshman
  • Cora Zuwallack - Falmouth, Freshman
  • Noah Katz - Kents Hill, Freshman
  • Nate Pierce - Lawrence, Sophomore

Bowdoin

  • Ella Martin - Bath, Senior
  • Brim Peabody - Cheverus, Junior

Colby

  • Emma Farnham - Winslow, Sophomore
  • Brian Brogan - Freeport, Sophomore

University of New England

  • Morgan Henderson - Cony, Junior
  • Adria Horton - MDI, Junior

St. Joseph's College

  • Bri Letourneau - Lewiston, Freshman
  • Kiley Matthews - South Portland, Junior
  • Sam Miller - Gardiner, Freshman
  • Gracie Parker - MDI, Freshman
  • Elise Soucy - Thornton Academy, Sophomore
  • Evelyn Soule-Parent - Massabesic, Freshman
  • Tiffany Twombly - Sanford, Junior
  • Emma Westgate - Sanford, Sophomore
  • Lucas Fendl - Ellsworth, Sophomore
  • Elijah Lind - Leavitt, Senior

Out of State

  • Stonehill College - Kristy Barry - Ellsworth, Sophomore

If I missed any schools or student/athletes please email Chris Popper for inclusion and my apologies in advance.

