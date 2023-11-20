Maine High Schoolers Competing in Swimming & Diving at Maine Colleges and Universities 2023-24
The collegiate swim and dive season has started. Here is a list of Maine High Schoolers who are competing on Swim and Dive Teams at Colleges and Universities in Maine. Best of luck to all!
Note - I realize that there are many Mainers swimming and diving for schools outside of Maine. If you would please email me their name, year and school we will add a section for Mainers swimming at Universities and Colleges outside of Maine
Husson
- Julia Brown - Hampden Academy, Freshman
- Mackenzie Gray - Hampden Academy, Freshman
- Rachel Hand - Bangor, Junior
- Kayla Payson - Belfast, Senior
- Maggie Poulin - Cheverus, Sophomore
- Grace Rocheleau - Thornton Academy, Junior
- Mia Winslow - Belfast, Freshman
- Jacob Brown - Hampden Academy, Sophomore
- Ryan Emerson - Maranacook, Sophomore
- Nathan Gilliam - Wiscasset, Junior
- Brady Hand - Bangor, Sophomore
- Sam Peiser - Scarborough - Sophomore
- Nick Sawyer - Bonny Eagle, Freshman
- Matt Steeves - Bonny Eagle, Junior
- Isaias Therio - Searsport, Junior
UMaine
- Calvin Comeau - South Portland, Sophomore
- Nick Partridge - Ellsworth, Freshman
Maine Maritime Academy
- Milo Cook-Sharp - Cape Elizabeth, 5th Year
- Sage Dentremont - MDI, Junior
- McKenzie Murray - Brewer, Freshman
- Micah Calhoun - Ashland, Freshman
- Sawyer Carson - Belfast, Junior
- Griffin Erb - Bangor, Junior
- Fox Fernald - Portland, Sophomore
- Lincoln Graf - Belfast, Junior
- Once Saltysiak - MDI, Junior
Bates
- Caroline Mazgaj - Ellsworth, Freshman
- Margie McLeod - Freeport, Senior
- Sarah Palmer - Brunswick, Freshman
- Morgan Porter - Scarborough, Junior
- Sarah Van Lonkhuyzen - Camden Hills, Freshman
- Cora Zuwallack - Falmouth, Freshman
- Noah Katz - Kents Hill, Freshman
- Nate Pierce - Lawrence, Sophomore
Bowdoin
- Ella Martin - Bath, Senior
- Brim Peabody - Cheverus, Junior
Colby
- Emma Farnham - Winslow, Sophomore
- Brian Brogan - Freeport, Sophomore
University of New England
- Morgan Henderson - Cony, Junior
- Adria Horton - MDI, Junior
St. Joseph's College
- Bri Letourneau - Lewiston, Freshman
- Kiley Matthews - South Portland, Junior
- Sam Miller - Gardiner, Freshman
- Gracie Parker - MDI, Freshman
- Elise Soucy - Thornton Academy, Sophomore
- Evelyn Soule-Parent - Massabesic, Freshman
- Tiffany Twombly - Sanford, Junior
- Emma Westgate - Sanford, Sophomore
- Lucas Fendl - Ellsworth, Sophomore
- Elijah Lind - Leavitt, Senior
Out of State
- Stonehill College - Kristy Barry - Ellsworth, Sophomore
If I missed any schools or student/athletes please email Chris Popper for inclusion and my apologies in advance.
Get our free mobile app
LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom
Gallery Credit: Katherine Gallagher