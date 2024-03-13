PVC All-Conference Swimming and Diving Teams 2023-24
The Penobscot Valley Conference (PVC) released their All-Conference Swimming and Diving Teams for the 2023-24 season. Congratulations to all!
PVC Girls Swimming & Diving All-Conference
200yd Medley Relay:
- 1st Team - Kiera Springer, Ann Katerine Burns, Ella Montgomery and Adriana Richardson, Ellsworth
- 2nd team: Lylah Wagstaff, Denali Wagstaff, Elle Yarborough and Lily Byer, MDI
200 yd Freestyle
- 1st Team: Eden Price, Brewer-Hampden,
- 2nd team: Lily Allen, MDI
200 yd Individual Medley
- 1st team: Rhyannon Price, Brewer-Hampden
- 2nd team: Elle Yarborough, MDI
50yd Freestyle
- 1st team: Gabby Rentosa, John Bapst
- 2nd team: Lolah Cowing, Brewer-Hampden
1m Diving
- 1st team: Kaela Springer, Ellsworth
- 2nd team: Kiera Springer, Ellsworth
100yd Butterfly
- 1st team: Ella Montgomery, Ellsworth
- 2nd team: Evelyn Titus, Northern Penobscot
100yd Freestyle
- 1st team: Lolah Cowing, Brewer-Hampden
- 2nd team: Lily Byer, MDI
500yd Freestyle
- 1st team: Kiera Springer, Ellsworth
- 2nd team: Rhyannon Price, Brewer-Hampden
200yd Freestyle Relay
- 1st team: Elle Yarborough, Denali Wagstaff, Isabelle Byer and Lily Allen, MDI,
- 2nd team: Eden Price, Lydia Adamo, Lolah Cowing and Rhyannon Price, Brewer-Hampden,
100yd Backstroke
- 1st team: Ella Montgomery, Ellsworth
- 2nd team: Gabby Rentosa, John Bapst
100yd Breaststroke
- 1st team: Ann-Katherine Burns, Ellsworth
- 2nd team: Libby Saucier, Northern Penobscot
400yd Freestyle Relay
- 1st team: Lydia Adamo, Lolah Cowing, Eden Price and Rhyannon Price, Brewer-Hampden
- 2nd team: Ella Montgomery, Ann-Katherine Burns, Adrianna Richardson and Kiera Springer, Ellsworth.
PVC Boys Swimming & Diving All-Conference
200yd Medley Relay:
- 1st team:-Patrick Saltysiak, Colin Sullivan, Alec Owen and Caden Braun, MDI
- 2nd team: Cavan Jester, Eden Klein, Owen Frank and Andy Erlanson, Ellsworth
200yd Freestyle,
- 1st Team: Andrew Birdsall, Ellsworth
- 2nd team: Cavan Jester, Ellsworth
200yd Individual Medley
- 1st team: Patrick Saltyysiak, MDI
- 2nd team: Eden Klein, Ellsworth
50yd Freestyle
- 1st team: Brodie Buck, John Bapst
- 2nd team: Rafe Rentosa, John Bapst
1m Diving
- 1st team: Kobe Swett, Ellsworth
- 2nd team: Will Morehouse, MDI
100yd Butterfly
- 1st team: Owen Frank, Ellsworth
- 2nd team: Alec Owen, MDI
100yd Freestyle
- 1st team: Brodie Buck, John Bapst
- 2nd team: Liam McKernan, MDI
500yd Freestyle
- 1st team: Kobe Sweet, Ellsworth
- 2nd team: Tim St. Pierre, Brewer-Hampden
200yd Freestyle Relay
- 1st team: Colin Sullivan, Alec Owen, Caden Braun and Liam McKernan, MDI
- 2nd team: Andrew Birdsall, Noah Frost, Kobe Sweet and Andy Erlanson, Ellsworth
100yd Backstroke
- 1st team: Patrick Saltysiak, MDI
- 2nd team: Owen Frank, Ellsworth
100yd Breaststroke
- 1st team: Alec Owen, MDI
- 2nd team: Eden Klein, Ellsworth
400yd Freestyle Relay
- 1st team: Andrew Birdsall, Owen Frank, Kobe Sweet and Cavan Jester, Ellsworth
- 2nd team: Patrick Saltysiak, Henry Sprague, Liam McKernan and Sebastian Cullen, MDI.
Get our free mobile app