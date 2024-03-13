PVC All-Conference Swimming and Diving Teams 2023-24

The Penobscot Valley Conference (PVC) released their All-Conference Swimming and Diving Teams for the 2023-24 season. Congratulations to all!

PVC Girls Swimming & Diving All-Conference

200yd Medley Relay:

  • 1st Team - Kiera Springer, Ann Katerine Burns, Ella Montgomery and  Adriana Richardson, Ellsworth
  • 2nd team: Lylah Wagstaff, Denali Wagstaff, Elle Yarborough and Lily Byer, MDI

200 yd Freestyle

  • 1st Team: Eden Price, Brewer-Hampden, 
  • 2nd team: Lily Allen, MDI

200 yd Individual Medley

  • 1st team: Rhyannon Price, Brewer-Hampden
  • 2nd team: Elle Yarborough, MDI

50yd Freestyle

  • 1st team: Gabby Rentosa, John Bapst
  • 2nd team: Lolah Cowing, Brewer-Hampden

1m Diving

  • 1st team: Kaela Springer, Ellsworth
  • 2nd team: Kiera Springer, Ellsworth

100yd Butterfly

  • 1st team: Ella Montgomery, Ellsworth
  • 2nd team: Evelyn Titus, Northern Penobscot

100yd Freestyle

  • 1st team: Lolah Cowing, Brewer-Hampden
  • 2nd team: Lily Byer, MDI

500yd Freestyle

  • 1st team: Kiera Springer, Ellsworth
  • 2nd team: Rhyannon Price, Brewer-Hampden

200yd Freestyle Relay

  • 1st team: Elle Yarborough, Denali Wagstaff, Isabelle Byer and Lily Allen, MDI,
  • 2nd team: Eden Price, Lydia Adamo, Lolah Cowing and  Rhyannon Price, Brewer-Hampden,

100yd Backstroke

  • 1st team: Ella Montgomery, Ellsworth
  • 2nd team: Gabby Rentosa, John Bapst

100yd Breaststroke

  • 1st team: Ann-Katherine Burns, Ellsworth
  • 2nd team: Libby Saucier, Northern Penobscot

400yd Freestyle Relay

  • 1st team: Lydia Adamo, Lolah Cowing, Eden Price and  Rhyannon Price, Brewer-Hampden
  • 2nd team: Ella Montgomery, Ann-Katherine Burns, Adrianna Richardson and Kiera Springer, Ellsworth.

PVC Boys Swimming & Diving All-Conference

200yd Medley Relay:

  • 1st team:-Patrick Saltysiak, Colin Sullivan, Alec Owen and  Caden Braun, MDI
  • 2nd team: Cavan Jester, Eden Klein, Owen Frank  and Andy Erlanson, Ellsworth

200yd Freestyle, 

  • 1st Team: Andrew Birdsall, Ellsworth
  • 2nd team: Cavan Jester, Ellsworth

200yd Individual Medley

  • 1st team: Patrick Saltyysiak, MDI
  • 2nd team: Eden Klein, Ellsworth

50yd Freestyle

  • 1st team: Brodie Buck, John Bapst
  • 2nd team: Rafe Rentosa, John Bapst

1m Diving

  • 1st team: Kobe Swett, Ellsworth
  • 2nd team: Will Morehouse, MDI

100yd Butterfly

  • 1st team: Owen Frank, Ellsworth
  • 2nd team: Alec Owen, MDI

100yd Freestyle

  • 1st team: Brodie Buck, John Bapst
  • 2nd team: Liam McKernan, MDI

500yd Freestyle

  • 1st team: Kobe Sweet, Ellsworth
  •  2nd team: Tim St. Pierre, Brewer-Hampden

200yd Freestyle Relay

  • 1st team: Colin Sullivan, Alec Owen, Caden Braun and Liam McKernan, MDI
  • 2nd team: Andrew Birdsall, Noah Frost, Kobe Sweet and Andy Erlanson, Ellsworth

100yd Backstroke

  • 1st team: Patrick Saltysiak, MDI
  • 2nd team: Owen Frank, Ellsworth

100yd Breaststroke

  • 1st team: Alec Owen, MDI
  • 2nd team: Eden Klein, Ellsworth

400yd Freestyle Relay

  • 1st team: Andrew Birdsall, Owen Frank, Kobe Sweet and  Cavan Jester, Ellsworth
  • 2nd team: Patrick Saltysiak, Henry Sprague, Liam McKernan and Sebastian Cullen, MDI.
