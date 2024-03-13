PVC All-Conference Swimming and Diving Teams 2023-24

The Penobscot Valley Conference (PVC) released their All-Conference Swimming and Diving Teams for the 2023-24 season. Congratulations to all!

PVC Girls Swimming & Diving All-Conference

200yd Medley Relay:

1st Team - Kiera Springer, Ann Katerine Burns, Ella Montgomery and Adriana Richardson, Ellsworth

2nd team: Lylah Wagstaff, Denali Wagstaff, Elle Yarborough and Lily Byer, MDI

200 yd Freestyle

1st Team : Eden Price, Brewer-Hampden,

2nd team: Lily Allen, MDI

200 yd Individual Medley

1st team: Rhyannon Price, Brewer-Hampden

2nd team : Elle Yarborough, MDI

50yd Freestyle

1st team: Gabby Rentosa, John Bapst

2nd team: Lolah Cowing, Brewer-Hampden

1m Diving

1st team: Kaela Springer, Ellsworth

2nd team: Kiera Springer, Ellsworth

100yd Butterfly

1st team: Ella Montgomery, Ellsworth

2nd team: Evelyn Titus, Northern Penobscot

100yd Freestyle

1st team: Lolah Cowing, Brewer-Hampden

2nd team : Lily Byer, MDI

500yd Freestyle

1st team: Kiera Springer, Ellsworth

2nd team : Rhyannon Price, Brewer-Hampden

200yd Freestyle Relay

1st team: Elle Yarborough, Denali Wagstaff, Isabelle Byer and Lily Allen, MDI,

2nd team: Eden Price, Lydia Adamo, Lolah Cowing and Rhyannon Price, Brewer-Hampden,

100yd Backstroke

1st team: Ella Montgomery, Ellsworth

2nd team : Gabby Rentosa, John Bapst

100yd Breaststroke

1st team: Ann-Katherine Burns, Ellsworth

2nd team : Libby Saucier, Northern Penobscot

400yd Freestyle Relay

1st team: Lydia Adamo, Lolah Cowing, Eden Price and Rhyannon Price, Brewer-Hampden

2nd team: Ella Montgomery, Ann-Katherine Burns, Adrianna Richardson and Kiera Springer, Ellsworth .

PVC Boys Swimming & Diving All-Conference

200yd Medley Relay:

1st team :-Patrick Saltysiak, Colin Sullivan, Alec Owen and Caden Braun, MDI

2nd team : Cavan Jester, Eden Klein, Owen Frank and Andy Erlanson, Ellsworth

200yd Freestyle,

1st Team : Andrew Birdsall, Ellsworth

2nd team : Cavan Jester, Ellsworth

200yd Individual Medley

1st team : Patrick Saltyysiak, MDI

2nd team: Eden Klein, Ellsworth

50yd Freestyle

1st team: Brodie Buck , John Bapst

Brodie Buck 2nd team: Rafe Rentosa, John Bapst

1m Diving

1st team: Kobe Swett, Ellsworth

2nd team: Will Morehouse, MDI

100yd Butterfly

1st team: Owen Frank, Ellsworth

2nd team: Alec Owen, MDI

100yd Freestyle

1st team: Brodie Buck, John Bapst

2nd team: Liam McKernan, MDI

500yd Freestyle

1st team: Kobe Sweet, Ellsworth

2nd team: Tim St. Pierre, Brewer-Hampden

200yd Freestyle Relay

1st team: Colin Sullivan, Alec Owen, Caden Braun and Liam McKernan, MDI

2nd team: Andrew Birdsall, Noah Frost, Kobe Sweet and Andy Erlanson, Ellsworth

100yd Backstroke

1st team: Patrick Saltysiak, MDI

2nd team: Owen Frank, Ellsworth

100yd Breaststroke

1st team: Alec Owen, MDI

2nd team: Eden Klein, Ellsworth

400yd Freestyle Relay

1st team: Andrew Birdsall, Owen Frank, Kobe Sweet and Cavan Jester, Ellsworth

2nd team: Patrick Saltysiak, Henry Sprague, Liam McKernan and Sebastian Cullen, MDI .