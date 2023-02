Cape Wins Class B Swim and Dive Title Ellsworth 2nd and MDI 4th [RESULTS]

The Cape Elizabeth Capers Girls Swim and Dive Team won the Class B Title on Tuesday afternoon, February 21st. Ellsworth came in 2nd, Greely 3rd and MDI 4th.

The Top 5 team results were

Cape Elizabeth 356 Ellsworth 273 Greely 269 MDI 240 Morse 185

Brewer freshman sensation, Brynn Lavigueur won state titles in the 50 yard Freestyle and the 100 yard Backstroke.

Here are the individual race results.

Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay

1, Ellsworth High School '' (Kiera Springer JR, Caroline Mazgaj SR, Ella

Montgomery SO, Ellie Anderson SR), 1:50.75. 2, Greely High School '' (Emma

Richard SR, Audrey Cohen JR, Abby Hollis SR, Katie Hankinson SR), 1:51.28. 3,

Brewer High School '' (Eden Price FR, Brynn Lavigueur FR, Rhyannon Price JR,

Jessica Bendure SO), 1:55.73. 4, Morse High School '' (Natalie Emmerson SR,

Eliza Marco JR, Elena Trundy JR, Grace Tetreault JR), 1:57.66. 5, Cape

Elizabeth High School '' (Hope Taylor SO, Hannah Frothingham FR, Audrey

Alberts FR, Mimi Esch SR), 1:58.69. 6, Mount Desert Island HS '' (Susanna

Davis SR, Lily James SR, Willa Bond FR, Denali Wagstaff JR), 2:02.78. 7,

Gardiner-Hall-Dale '' (Addison Pollis FR, Jessie Willey FR, Livi Pekins SR,

Caylyn Pekins SO), 2:04.60. 8, Yarmouth High School '' (Sarah Dressel SR,

Poloma Kitchens SO, Aaliyah Miller SO, Kate Tenhoor SO), 2:05.73. 9, John

Bapst Memorial HS '' (Gabby Rentosa JR, Kate Griffin JR, Meghan Bowden SO,

Emily Adams SR), 2:07.69. 10, Belfast Area High School '' (Mia Winslow SR,

Finley Marriner JR, Laney Sheafe SR, Greta Graf FR), 2:08.48. 11,

Wiscasset-Boothbay '' (Emily Gilliam JR, Hannah Hills SO, Sage Wickline FR,

Suzie Edwards JR), 2:11.51. 12, Waynflete School '' (Ayanthi Reese FR, Anna

Marston FR, Evy Alsup JR, Fiona Dolan SO), 2:13.77. 13, Waterville-Winslow ''

(Robyn Brochu JR, Maeve Wilcox FR, Hattie Bouchard SO, Carolyn Kinny ),

2:15.72. 14, Foxcroft Academy '' (Maddy Gaylord SO, Abby Kemp SR, Laney

Reardon SR, Dylan Coy JR), 2:21.72. 15, Old Town High School '' (Sadie May SO,

Libby Saucier FR, Emma Sirois JR, Ava Depew SO), 2:24.67. 16, Freeport High

School '' (Zoe Perilla JR, Ava Coward JR, Maddie Kryzak FR, Jeane

Looten-Caceres SO), 2:27.01. 17, Lincoln Academy '' (Lila Neptune-Benner SO,

Piper Carleton JR, Z Zimmerman SO, Helen Duffy FR), 2:33.94. 18, Erskine

Academy '' (Vic Rancourt SO, Hannah Polley FR, AJ Jarosz JR, Paige Clark SO),

2:34.14. 19, Hyde School '' (Kate Kandalova SO, Paula Jakobi JR, Julia Galan

da Silva JR, Rae Cohen FR), 2:47.16.

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle

1, Lucy Shaw, Cape Elizabeth High School, 1:56.16. 2, Hadley Mahoney, Cape

Elizabeth High School, 2:02.97. 3, Elle Yarborough, Mount Desert Island HS,

2:04.84. 4, Daisy Brewer, Yarmouth High School, 2:07.18. 5, Emma Cyr, Greely

High School, 2:08.67. 6, Sally Bakke, Cape Elizabeth High School, 2:09.56. 7,

Amelia Knapik, Gardiner-Hall-Dale, 2:12.08. 8, Gracie Parker, Mount Desert

Island HS, 2:12.67. 9, Sage Evans, Cape Elizabeth High School, 2:13.22. 10,

Audrey Brogan, Freeport High School, 2:13.28. 11, Natalie Emmerson, Morse High

School, 2:13.56. 12, Leah MacPherson, Ellsworth High School, 2:14.41. 13,

Hunter Maxham, Greely High School, 2:14.83. 14, Sophia Birocco, Belfast Area

High School, 2:15.34. 15, Annie Roach, Old Town High School, 2:16.52. 16,

Kalli Daley, Belfast Area High School, 2:18.98. 17, Marin Griffin, John Bapst

Memorial HS, 2:19.21. 18, AJ Jarosz, Erskine Academy, 2:22.42. 19, Olivia

Therrien, Waynflete School, 2:23.35. 20, Evy Alsup, Waynflete School, 2:23.67.

21, Rachel Wheelden, John Bapst Memorial HS, 2:24.00. 22, Savannah Springer,

Belfast Area High School, 2:24.03. 23, Charlotte Libby, Greely High School,

2:24.51. 24, Maggie Lincoln, Brewer High School, 2:25.65. 25, Robyn Felmly,

Yarmouth High School, 2:26.37. 26, Olive Maynard, Yarmouth High School,

2:26.50.

Girls 200 Yard IM

1, Cookie Mahoney, Cape Elizabeth High School, 2:06.74. 2, Hope Taylor, Cape

Elizabeth High School, 2:12.94. 3, Rhyannon Price, Brewer High School,

2:13.62. 4, Caroline Mazgaj, Ellsworth High School, 2:15.34. 5, Lily James,

Mount Desert Island HS, 2:15.43. 6, Audrey Alberts, Cape Elizabeth High

School, 2:19.45. 7, Piper Carleton, Lincoln Academy, 2:28.40. 8, Hannah Hills,

Wiscasset-Boothbay, 2:28.46. 9, Jordan Berry, Ellsworth High School, 2:29.91.

10, Jordan Young, Greely High School, 2:31.02. 11, Dylan Coy, Foxcroft

Academy, 2:34.49. 12, Sage Wickline, Wiscasset-Boothbay, 2:36.44. 13, Mia

Winslow, Belfast Area High School, 2:36.55. 14, Yuiza Rodriguez, Morse High

School, 2:38.56. 15, Abigale Kormann, Belfast Area High School, 2:40.16. 16,

Annika Marshall, George Stevens Academy, 2:44.48. 17, Iz Gilhooley, Mount

Desert Island HS, 2:44.65. 18, Poloma Kitchens, Yarmouth High School, 2:45.54.

19, Ayanthi Reese, Waynflete School, 2:47.34. 20, Samantha Lewis, Greely High

School, 2:47.56.

Girls 50 Yard Freestyle

1, Brynn Lavigueur, Brewer High School, 23.78. 2, Eliza Marco, Morse High

School, 24.41. 3, Addison Pollis, Gardiner-Hall-Dale, 25.41. 4, Katie

Hankinson, Greely High School, 25.55. 5, Lylah Wagstaff, Mount Desert Island

HS, 26.25. 6, Ellie Anderson, Ellsworth High School, 26.51. 7, Grace

Tetreault, Morse High School, 26.63. 8, Sierra Hunt, Yarmouth High School,

26.80. 9, Kira Chown, Waynflete School, 27.15. 10, Danielle Hicock, Belfast

Area High School, 27.25. 11, Emily Gilliam, Wiscasset-Boothbay, 27.39. 12,

Denali Wagstaff, Mount Desert Island HS, 27.48. 13, Aaliyah Miller, Yarmouth

High School, 27.60. 14, Gabrielle Hoffman, Belfast Area High School, 27.88.

15, Mimi Esch, Cape Elizabeth High School, 28.00. 16, Jersi McGonigal, Cape

Elizabeth High School, 28.19. 17, Paula Jakobi, Hyde School, 28.22. 18, Finley

Marriner, Belfast Area High School, 28.29. 19, Sara Moseley, Ellsworth High

School, 28.55. 20, Greta Graf, Belfast Area High School, 28.76. 21, Lela

Mellin, Freeport High School, 28.80. 22, Lily Wright, Morse High School,

29.06. 23, Lily Beckwith, Mount Desert Island HS, 29.09. 24, Carmen Davis,

Westbrook High School, 29.36. 25, Emma Bingham, Greely High School, 29.46. 26,

Robyn Brochu, Waterville-Winslow, 29.51.

Girls 1 mtr Diving

(Finals) 1, Kiera Springer, Ellsworth High School, 399.50. 2, Kaela Springer,

Ellsworth High School, 395.05. 3, Fiona St. Germain, Mount Desert Island HS,

261.05.

Girls 100 Yard Butterfly

1, Audrey Cohen, Greely High School, 55.74. 2, Ella Montgomery, Ellsworth High

School, 58.00. 3, Rhyannon Price, Brewer High School, 58.38. 4, Audrey

Alberts, Cape Elizabeth High School, 1:01.14. 5, Eden Price, Brewer High

School, 1:03.25. 6, Elle Yarborough, Mount Desert Island HS, 1:03.72. 7, Daisy

Brewer, Yarmouth High School, 1:04.73. 8, Jordan Berry, Ellsworth High School,

1:05.98. 9, Elena Trundy, Morse High School, 1:06.30. 10, Mimi Esch, Cape

Elizabeth High School, 1:06.32. 11, Evy Alsup, Waynflete School, 1:07.90. 12,

Laney Sheafe, Belfast Area High School, 1:10.43. 13, Hannah Frothingham, Cape

Elizabeth High School, 1:11.41. 14, Sarah Dressel, Yarmouth High School,

1:11.65. 15, Dylan Coy, Foxcroft Academy, 1:12.36. 16, Eliza Barrett, Belfast

Area High School, 1:12.46. 17, Kate Griffin, John Bapst Memorial HS, 1:12.65.

18, Hattie Bouchard, Waterville-Winslow, 1:12.66. 19, Kalli Daley, Belfast

Area High School, 1:13.60. 20, Sage Wickline, Wiscasset-Boothbay, 1:13.70. 21,

Laney Reardon, Foxcroft Academy, 1:14.54. 22, Willa Bond, Mount Desert Island

HS, 1:15.39. 23, Livi Pekins, Gardiner-Hall-Dale, 1:15.72. 24, Iz Gilhooley,

Mount Desert Island HS, 1:16.68. 25, Meghan Bowden, John Bapst Memorial HS,

1:17.03. 26, Bailey Townsend, George Stevens Academy, 1:18.05. 27, Ayanthi

Reese, Waynflete School, 1:20.02.

Girls 100 Yard Freestyle

1, Cookie Mahoney, Cape Elizabeth High School, 53.17. 2, Lucy Shaw, Cape

Elizabeth High School, 53.56. 3, Hadley Mahoney, Cape Elizabeth High School,

55.47. 4, Addison Pollis, Gardiner-Hall-Dale, 55.97. 5, Abby Hollis, Greely

High School, 56.44. 6, Katie Hankinson, Greely High School, 56.52. 7, Ellie

Anderson, Ellsworth High School, 57.85. 8, Emma Richard, Greely High School,

58.19. 9, Lylah Wagstaff, Mount Desert Island HS, 58.22. 10, Charlie McLellan,

Westbrook High School, 59.03. 11, Danielle Hicock, Belfast Area High School,

59.06. 12, Susanna Davis, Mount Desert Island HS, 59.31. 13, Sally Bakke, Cape

Elizabeth High School, 59.75. 14, Grace Tetreault, Morse High School, 1:00.50.

15, Libby Saucier, Old Town High School, 1:01.32. 16, Sierra Hunt, Yarmouth

High School, 1:01.43. 17, Abigale Kormann, Belfast Area High School, 1:01.46.

18, Adriana Richardson, Ellsworth High School, 1:01.86. 19, Gabrielle Hoffman,

Belfast Area High School, 1:01.96. 20, Natalie Emmerson, Morse High School,

1:02.42. 21, Kate Tenhoor, Yarmouth High School, 1:02.89. 22, Jessie Willey,

Gardiner-Hall-Dale, 1:02.90. 23, Rachel Wheelden, John Bapst Memorial HS,

1:03.08. 24, Lily Beckwith, Mount Desert Island HS, 1:03.69. 25, Anna Marston,

Waynflete School, 1:04.72. 26, Robyn Felmly, Yarmouth High School, 1:05.19.

Girls 500 Yard Freestyle

1, Hope Taylor, Cape Elizabeth High School, 5:17.94. 2, Kiera Springer,

Ellsworth High School, 5:35.16. 3, Grace Taylor, Cape Elizabeth High School,

5:43.41. 4, Gracie Parker, Mount Desert Island HS, 5:49.84. 5, Emma Cyr,

Greely High School, 5:51.23. 6, Annie Roach, Old Town High School, 5:58.53. 7,

Jordan Young, Greely High School, 5:59.01. 8, Amelia Knapik,

Gardiner-Hall-Dale, 5:59.61. 9, Colleen Cashman, Morse High School, 6:03.78.

10, Sophia Birocco, Belfast Area High School, 6:04.50. 11, Marin Griffin, John

Bapst Memorial HS, 6:09.65. 12, Hunter Maxham, Greely High School, 6:10.62.

13, Yuiza Rodriguez, Morse High School, 6:13.98. 14, Lydia Branson, Cape

Elizabeth High School, 6:19.51. 15, Savannah Springer, Belfast Area High

School, 6:21.35. 16, AJ Jarosz, Erskine Academy, 6:22.12. 17, Charlotte Libby,

Greely High School, 6:22.88. 18, Olivia Therrien, Waynflete School, 6:27.82.

19, Olive Maynard, Yarmouth High School, 6:38.64.

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1, Cape Elizabeth High School '' (Cookie Mahoney JR, Hadley Mahoney JR, Audrey

Alberts FR, Lucy Shaw SO), 1:40.89. 2, Ellsworth High School '' (Caroline

Mazgaj SR, Kiera Springer JR, Ellie Anderson SR, Ella Montgomery SO), 1:41.28.

3, Morse High School '' (Elena Trundy JR, Grace Tetreault JR, Lily Wright JR,

Eliza Marco JR), 1:46.88. 4, Mount Desert Island HS '' (Lily Allen SO, Elle

Yarborough JR, Denali Wagstaff JR, Lylah Wagstaff FR), 1:47.17. 5, Yarmouth

High School '' (Daisy Brewer SR, Kate Tenhoor SO, Aaliyah Miller SO, Sierra

Hunt SO), 1:49.24. 6, Gardiner-Hall-Dale '' (Jessie Willey FR, Amelia Knapik

JR, Livi Pekins SR, Addison Pollis FR), 1:51.14. 7, Belfast Area High School

'' (Danielle Hicock JR, Abigale Kormann SR, Finley Marriner JR, Gabrielle

Hoffman JR), 1:51.98. 8, Greely High School '' (Sabine Sites JR, Hunter Maxham

SR, Jordan Young FR, Emma Cyr SR), 1:53.86. 9, John Bapst Memorial HS ''

(Gabby Rentosa JR, Stephanie Gualtieri FR, Rachel Wheelden SO, Emily Adams

SR), 1:55.46. 10, Freeport High School '' (Audrey Brogan JR, Ava Coward JR,

Lila Abbott FR, Lela Mellin SR), 1:57.19. 11, Waynflete School '' (Anna

Marston FR, Fiona Dolan SO, Ayanthi Reese FR, Kira Chown SO), 1:58.44. 12,

Wiscasset-Boothbay '' (Sage Wickline FR, Carolyn Potter SR, Hannah Hills SO,

Emily Gilliam JR), 1:58.58. 13, Old Town High School '' (Libby Saucier FR,

Emma Sirois JR, Ava Depew SO, Annie Roach SR), 2:00.05. 14, Brewer High School

'' (Maggie Lincoln SR, Charlee Laffey SR, Kiera Harper SR, Jessica Bendure

SO), 2:06.12. 15, Waterville-Winslow '' (Carolyn Kinny , Kyra Pham JR, Julia

Scott SO, Beatrice Beale-Tate ), 2:12.24. 16, Erskine Academy '' (Paige Clark

SO, Lilly Fredette SR, Sophie Steeves SR, AJ Jarosz JR), 2:16.14. 17, Foxcroft

Academy '' (Laney Reardon SR, Zlata Paslon SR, Maddy Gaylord SO, Abby Kemp

SR), 2:16.34. 18, Lincoln Academy '' (Z Zimmerman SO, Helen Duffy FR, Lila

Neptune-Benner SO, Piper Carleton JR), 2:18.25. 19, Hyde School '' (Julia

Galan da Silva JR, Kate Kandalova SO, Rae Cohen FR, Paula Jakobi JR), 2:26.78.

Girls 100 Yard Backstroke

1, Brynn Lavigueur, Brewer High School, 56.67. 2, Ella Montgomery, Ellsworth

High School, 59.99. 3, Abby Hollis, Greely High School, 1:01.44. 4, Eden

Price, Brewer High School, 1:01.98. 5, Emma Richard, Greely High School,

1:03.93. 6, Charlie McLellan, Westbrook High School, 1:05.95. 7, Elena Trundy,

Morse High School, 1:06.24. 8, Sarah Dressel, Yarmouth High School, 1:06.58.

9, Susanna Davis, Mount Desert Island HS, 1:07.56. 10, Leah MacPherson,

Ellsworth High School, 1:08.11. 11, Kate Tenhoor, Yarmouth High School,

1:08.26. 12, Mia Winslow, Belfast Area High School, 1:08.54. 13, Sage Evans,

Cape Elizabeth High School, 1:10.15. 14, Paula Jakobi, Hyde School, 1:10.25.

15, Greta Graf, Belfast Area High School, 1:10.83. 16, Jersi McGonigal, Cape

Elizabeth High School, 1:10.94. 17, Samantha Lewis, Greely High School,

1:11.23. 18, Annika Marshall, George Stevens Academy, 1:11.24. 19, Emily

Gilliam, Wiscasset-Boothbay, 1:11.75. 20, Katie Wallace, Greely High School,

1:11.88. 21, Laney Sheafe, Belfast Area High School, 1:12.47. 22, Willa Bond,

Mount Desert Island HS, 1:12.61. 23, Meghan Bowden, John Bapst Memorial HS,

1:12.77. 24, Robyn Brochu, Waterville-Winslow, 1:13.16. 25, Lulu Esch, Cape

Elizabeth High School, 1:13.20. 26, Lily Wright, Morse High School, 1:14.65.

Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke

1, Audrey Cohen, Greely High School, 1:03.53. 2, Eliza Marco, Morse High

School, 1:06.40. 3, Caroline Mazgaj, Ellsworth High School, 1:09.10. 4, Gabby

Rentosa, John Bapst Memorial HS, 1:10.70. 5, Lily James, Mount Desert Island

HS, 1:11.06. 6, Denali Wagstaff, Mount Desert Island HS, 1:12.49. 7, Hannah

Hills, Wiscasset-Boothbay, 1:12.76. 8, Jessie Willey, Gardiner-Hall-Dale,

1:15.92. 9, Piper Carleton, Lincoln Academy, 1:16.06. 10, Hannah Frothingham,

Cape Elizabeth High School, 1:16.22. 11, Libby Saucier, Old Town High School,

1:16.27. 12, Colleen Cashman, Morse High School, 1:16.63. 13, Kira Chown,

Waynflete School, 1:17.26. 14, Audrey Brogan, Freeport High School, 1:18.43.

15, Laura Leighton, Cape Elizabeth High School, 1:18.61. 16, Adriana

Richardson, Ellsworth High School, 1:19.47. 17, Finley Marriner, Belfast Area

High School, 1:19.81. 18, Kate Griffin, John Bapst Memorial HS, 1:19.93. 19,

Addie McAuslin, Greely High School, 1:20.28. 20, Hattie Bouchard,

Waterville-Winslow, 1:20.44. 21, Calle Lamarche, Greely High School, 1:21.26.

22, Logan Williams, Ellsworth High School, 1:21.43. 23, Sara Moseley,

Ellsworth High School, 1:21.51. 24, Eliza Barrett, Belfast Area High School,

1:22.27. 25, Poloma Kitchens, Yarmouth High School, 1:23.16. 26, Emma Bingham,

Greely High School, 1:24.05. 27, Bailey Townsend, George Stevens Academy,

1:25.50. --, Livi Pekins, Gardiner-Hall-Dale, DQ.

Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

1, Cape Elizabeth High School '' (Lucy Shaw SO, Hope Taylor SO, Hadley Mahoney

JR, Cookie Mahoney JR), 3:38.17. 2, Greely High School '' (Audrey Cohen JR,

Abby Hollis SR, Emma Richard SR, Katie Hankinson SR), 3:42.26. 3, Brewer High

School '' (Brynn Lavigueur FR, Maggie Lincoln SR, Eden Price FR, Rhyannon

Price JR), 3:51.80. 4, Mount Desert Island HS '' (Elle Yarborough JR, Susanna

Davis SR, Lylah Wagstaff FR, Gracie Parker SR), 3:57.64. 5, Belfast Area High

School '' (Danielle Hicock JR, Abigale Kormann SR, Sophia Birocco JR,

Gabrielle Hoffman JR), 4:06.71. 6, Morse High School '' (Natalie Emmerson SR,

Lily Wright JR, Yuiza Rodriguez FR, Colleen Cashman SR), 4:07.49. 7, Yarmouth

High School '' (Daisy Brewer SR, Robyn Felmly SO, Sarah Dressel SR, Sierra

Hunt SO), 4:08.44. 8, Ellsworth High School '' (Jordan Berry SR, Logan

Williams SR, Adriana Richardson SO, Leah MacPherson SR), 4:10.57. 9, Freeport

High School '' (Audrey Brogan JR, Lila Abbott FR, Lela Mellin SR, Maddie

Kryzak FR), 4:20.01. 10, Waynflete School '' (Anna Marston FR, Olivia Therrien

SO, Evy Alsup JR, Kira Chown SO), 4:20.32. 11, Gardiner-Hall-Dale '' (Amelia

Knapik JR, Cassidy Clark SR, Abby Bourgoin JR, Caylyn Pekins SO), 4:26.14. 12,

Old Town High School '' (Annie Roach SR, Sadie May SO, Ava Depew SO, Emma

Sirois JR), 4:42.08. 13, Waterville-Winslow '' (Robyn Brochu JR, Carolyn Kinny

, Bella Pinnette , Hattie Bouchard SO), 4:44.52. 14, Foxcroft Academy ''

(Maddy Gaylord SO, Abby Kemp SR, Laney Reardon SR, Dylan Coy JR), 4:49.61. --,

John Bapst Memorial HS '' (Emily Adams SR, Marin Griffin SO, Meghan Bowden SO,

Gabby Rentosa JR), DQ.