Caribou’s Tristan Robbins Named Big East Boys Player of the Week

Congratulations to Caribou's Tristan Robbins who was named the Big East Boys Player of the Week, for Week 2 by the Big East Coaches.

Robbins, a senior at Caribou played 3 games and scored 73 points while ripping down 39 rebounds and dishing out 19 assists. The Vikings went 2-1 on the week.

Named to the Big East Honor Roll were

Collin McDougal - Bucksport , 2 games, 58 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 7 steals

Emmitt Byther - Old Town , 2 games, 56 points, 22 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals

Kaymen Sargent - Caribou , 3 games, 45 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists

Maddox Kinney - Hermon , 2 games, 28 points, 14 rebounds

Will Francis - Orono , 2 games, 29 points, 27 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals

Brent Greenlaw - Presque Isle, 3 games, 25 points, 28 rebounds, 6 assists

