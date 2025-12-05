Derrick White scored a season-high 30 points, Jordan Walsh added a career-high 22 and the Boston Celtics, playing without Jaylen Brown, routed the Washington Wizards 146-101 on Thursday night.

White had nine assists and seven rebounds to help the Celtics improve to 13-9. They have won eight of 10.

C.J. McCollum led Washington with 22 points. Khris Middleton had 15. The 45-point loss was their worst of the season as the Wizards tumbled to 3-18. They lost for the 10th straight time against Boston.

Brown, who scored a season-high 42 points against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night, was out with an illness.

Peyton Pritchard had 20 points and eight assists for Boston. Neemias Queta scored 17 points, and Afrernee Simons added 16.

Boston never trailed and led 4-37 with 5:52 to play in second quarter. Washington scored 12 straight, but never seriously challenged.

