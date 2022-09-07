Central Boys’ Soccer Tops Dexter 6-0

The Central Red Devils Boys' Soccer Team beat the Dexter Tigers 6-0 in East Corinth on Tuesday, September 6th in the 1st contest for each team in the 2022 season.

Jacoby Buzzard and Raolin Willis each had 2 goals to pace Central. Hayden Strout and Nick Kelley each had 1 goal. Willis, Jackson Pollock, Casyn Rushlow, Bryce Cadieux and Nick Masters were each credited with an assist.

Central goalie Nick Masters made 4 saves on 7 shots. Dexter goalie Trevor Speed made 17 saves on 29 shots.

Central 1-0 plays at home against Bangor Christian on Wednesday September 7th at 4 p.m.

Dexter 0-1 plays at PCHS on Wednesday, September 7th at 4 p.m.

Thanks to Paul Speed for the info.

