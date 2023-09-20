Central Girls Shutout Dexter 7-0

The Central Red Devils' Girls Soccer Team beat the Dexter Tigers 7-0 on Wednesday afternoon, September 20th in East Corinth.

Central led 3-0 at the end of the 1st Half

Scoring for Central were

Mary Allen 2 goals

Maddi Cox 2 goals

Kacey Tyrrell 1 goal

Brynn Clark 1 goal, 1 assist

Kailyse Bean 1 goal

Kenzie Rushlow 2 assists

Kamryn Tyrrell 1 assist

Central is now 4-2-1 on the season. They will host the Bucksport Golden Bucks on Friday, September 22nd at 4 p.m.

Dexter is now 3-3. They will host the Mattanawcook Academy Lynx on Friday, September 22nd at 3 p.m.

