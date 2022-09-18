Central Girls’ Soccer defeats PCHS 13-0

The Central Lady Red Devils' Soccer Team defeated PCHS on Saturday, September 17th at home 13-0.

Rylee Speed had 5 goals for Central. Izzy Allen had 2 goals and 3 assists. McKenzie Rushlow had 2 goals and 1 assist. Lyndsey Stevens notched 1 goal and 1 assist. Brynn Clark, Kailyse Bean, and Mary Allen each scored 1 goal for Central

Sydney Gray had 2 saves on 5 shots and Brynn Clark had 3 saves on 7 shots in net for Central.

Piscataquis Community High School's Bella Buehn had 12 saves on 42 shots.

Central is now 4-1 and will play at Penquis Valley on Monday, September 19th at 4 p.m.

PCHS is 0-3. They will host Greenville on Monday, September 19th at 4 p.m.

Thanks to Coach Rick Speed for the info.

