Central Girls Soccer Tops Dexter 7-2

The Central Red Devils Girls' Soccer Team started off the 2022 season with a 7-2 win over the Dexter Tigers in East Corinth on Friday, September 2nd.

Central's Rylee Speed had a hat trick (3 goals) and 2 assists. Izzy Allen had 2 goals. McKenzie Rushlow had a goal and an assists. Brynn Clark had a goal. Sydney Gray was in goal for Central and had 8 saves on 12 shots.

Dexter's goals were scored by Cally Gudroe and Desiree Adams with an assist from Jillian Poliquin. Hannah Dean had 25 saves on 40 shots.

Central 1-0 takes on Bangor Christian on Thursday, September 8th at 4 p.m.

Dexter 0-1 next plays at home against PCHS on Thursday, September 8th at 4 p.m.

Central 1-0 takes on Bangor Christian on Thursday, September 8th at 4 p.m.

Dexter 0-1 next plays at home against PCHS on Thursday, September 8th at 4 p.m.

