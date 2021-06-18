Championship Saturday – Baseball and Softball Schedules

The first State Titles in baseball and softball since 2019 will be won Saturday, June 19th. Best of luck to all those competing as you try and bring the Golden Glove back to your schools and your communities! Here's the schedule

Baseball

Class A - #6 South Portland vs #5 Bangor 1p.m. St. Joseph College, Standish Bangor Beat SoPo for the 2015 State Championship 5-4, the second of Bangor’s 5 straight state titles

Class B - #9 Freeport vs. #1 Old Town 11 a.m. Mansfield Stadium, Bangor Old Town won state title in 2016, lost in 2017 Freeport lost to Ellsworth in 2019 state title – Never won a B state title

Class C - #2 Monmouth Academy vs. #1 Orono 4:30 p.m. St. Joseph College, Standish Orono won Class C state title in 2017, lost in 2019 (both against Lisbon) Monmouth has never played for the C title, won Class D in 91 & 92 and 2001

Class D - #6 Machias vs. #3 Searsport 3 p.m. Mansfield Stadium, Bangor Searsport has won 4 of the last 5 state D titles Machias has never played for a baseball state championship



Softball