Championship Saturday – Baseball and Softball Schedules
The first State Titles in baseball and softball since 2019 will be won Saturday, June 19th. Best of luck to all those competing as you try and bring the Golden Glove back to your schools and your communities! Here's the schedule
Baseball
- Class A - #6 South Portland vs #5 Bangor
- 1p.m. St. Joseph College, Standish
- Bangor Beat SoPo for the 2015 State Championship 5-4, the second of Bangor’s 5 straight state titles
- Class B - #9 Freeport vs. #1 Old Town
- 11 a.m. Mansfield Stadium, Bangor
- Old Town won state title in 2016, lost in 2017
- Freeport lost to Ellsworth in 2019 state title – Never won a B state title
- Class C - #2 Monmouth Academy vs. #1 Orono
- 4:30 p.m. St. Joseph College, Standish
- Orono won Class C state title in 2017, lost in 2019 (both against Lisbon)
- Monmouth has never played for the C title, won Class D in 91 & 92 and 2001
- Class D - #6 Machias vs. #3 Searsport
- 3 p.m. Mansfield Stadium, Bangor
- Searsport has won 4 of the last 5 state D titles
- Machias has never played for a baseball state championship
Softball
- Class A - #2 Biddeford vs. #2 Skowhegan
- 4p.m. St Joseph College, Standish
- Skowhegan has been in 5 of last 7 state title games, only title came in 2014
- Biddeford beat Skowhegan in 2016 for the state title 12-7
- Class B - #2 Cape Elizabeth vs. #8 Winslow
- 4 p.m. Coffin Field, Brewer
- Cape Elizabeth beat Winslow in 2007 state title 2-1
- Winslow won the title in 2004 & 2005
- Class C - #1 Dexter vs. #1 Hall Dale
- 12:30pm St. Joseph College, Standish
- Dexter lost to Madison in 2019 state final 7-1
- Hall-Dale has never played for a Class C Softball State Title
- Class D - Ashland vs. #1 Searsport
- 12 p.m. Coffin Field, Brewer
- Ashland last won the state title in 1996, lost in 2004
- First state title game for Searsport
