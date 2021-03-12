Checking In On Maine Baseball As They Head To NYC

UMaine Baseball coach Nick Derba is a tour guide and food connoisseur as the Black Bears head to Wagner this weekend, we chat with him about both and baseball too.

Maine is 3-2 to start the season, and with this year's schedule being northeast regionally based, the Bears have more than one mission in front of them.

We talked about it all with the head coach of the Black Bears, and also quickly touched base on how some former players are doing in the pros.